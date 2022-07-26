China To Deploy Banking Experts To Curtail Property Woes In Henan Ahead Of Leadership Meet

In a bid to uphold its leadership, China's ruling government is struggling to clean up its festering banking and property mess in Henan. According to a report by The Star, the authorities in Henan deployed "bad loan experts" to assure the spillovers are taken care of and the debt-ridden developers put together their cash and capital issues. To expedite the drastic measures ahead of the crucial Politburo meeting, Beijing drew up a team of experts from Henan Asset Management firm (AMC) and Zhengzhou Real Estate Group.

The team will help the cash-strapped builder and developer companies to get them up and running by advising them to restructure businesses, release assets, and complete pending projects, Henan AMC said on its website. The company is owned by Henan Investment Corporation, which is one of the largest financing sources in central China.

The abrupt imposing of measures and subsequent crackdowns on depositors came after Chinese Premier Li Keqiang instructed the regional administration to help revive the financial sector to help boost the overall economy which was slugging due to the impact of the COVID pandemic and forced lockdowns spread throughout the country.

The situation toughens between Beijing & depositors

It is pertinent to mention that Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province has remained the ground zero of conflict between authorities and citizens for the past few months after depositors were forced to keep off from banks and ATMs. Financial scams and local frauds gripped Zhengzhou, which escalated with a mortgage boycott. According to The Star report, the province has recorded scams worth 40 million Yuan (nearly $6 billion). Henan is also home to Evergrande Group, the company that defaulted its repayments and ran out of cash, leaving hundreds of unfinished projects in the region.

[People hold banners and chant slogans staged protest at the entrance to a branch of China's central bank in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province. IMAGE: AP]

Beijing also resorted to extreme measures to prevent depositors from withdrawing money from savings accounts. A week ago, Henan authorities deployed armoured tanks in the streets to curb protests against the crackdown on depositors whose bank accounts were frozen since April this year. In a stark reminder of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre, military tanks were seen rolling on the main roads to keep agitators from attacking bank officials.

Meanwhile, 'bad loan experts' employed by Beijing are helping to clean the bad debt on the books for notable state developers and banks like Gortune Investment, Agricultural Bank of China, Fantasia Holdings, and its subsidiary Colour Life Service Group. According to The Star report, they are working with the Bank of China to find a solution for the non-performing loans in the property sector, The Star reported.

Businesses close, unemployment spikes in China

Notably, at least 4,60,000 businesses closed down in China in the first half of the year, 3.1 million industrial and commercial households were written off and enterprise liquidation increased by 23% year on year, ANI reported, citing Zheng Yuhuang, a professor at Beijing's Tsinghua University. Meanwhile, China's unemployment rate also peaked after Beijing announced 7 weeks of rigorous lockdown (in May) as the country faced the worst COVID outbreak since 2019 in Wuhan. According to reports, the jobless rate bumped up to 6.1% in April, the highest since February 2020 as coronavirus cases doubled in the commercial hub of Shanghai. In April, China recorded an 18.2% unemployment rate among youngsters (age 18-24).

(Image: AP/Unsplash)