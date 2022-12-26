China To Distribute Pfizer Vaccine In Capital Amid Surging COVID Cases

The Chinese administration will begin distributing Pfizer antiviral drugs as the Xi Jinping administration struggles to curb the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The news came as a surprise since the Chinese administration has been adamant about using drugs that are made in China. On Monday, the Chinese state media reported that Beijing will begin distributing Pfizer’s COVID-19 drug Paxlovid in the city’s community centres. The reports of the current move by the administration came after it was reported that the unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases has strained the Chinese Capital’s medical infrastructure.

Citing a state-run news service, CNN reported that the community doctors and medical staff are receiving the training to administer the medicine to COVID-19 patients. One of the workers at the local community health centre told the state media, “We have received the notice from officials, but it is not clear when the drugs will arrive.” With this Paxlovid has become the first foreign medicine to be given to COVID-19 patients in China.

Sudden removal of the curb raises panic in country

The Chinese administration’s plans to reduce the COVID-19 curbs as a response to the anti-lockdown protest have backfired since the numbers are rising at an exponential rate. The Chinese oral medication Azvudine which was developed by China’s Genuine Biotech has been approved as well. Ever since the Xi Jinping administration has reduced the curb in cases the current surge in cases raised panic in the city.

Earlier it was reported, that the pharmacies in Beijing are getting dried out as people in the Chinese capital have started stockpiling medical supplies amid the rise in fears of the deadly virus. According to CNN, the internal estimate from the National Health Commission indicates that around 250 million people in China have caught COVID, in the “first 20 days of December”.

Earlier this month experts also warned that the numbers are bound to rise as people start returning to cities for work and claimed that China might end up witnessing three similar waves next year. While the Chinese government has always maintained the stance to use indigenous drugs and vaccines to deal with the virus, the recent move by the administration indicates how the situation in China is getting worse day by day.