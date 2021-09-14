China To Donate 3 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, Food & Emergency Supplies To Afghanistan

A senior Chinese diplomat on 13 September said that Beijing will donate three million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan in the first batch. According to China Daily, Chen Xu, head of the Chinese Mission to UN at Geneva informed that China has decided to urgently provide food, materials for winter, COVID-19 vaccines and medicines to the war-torn nation. Chen also added that more emergency supplies are to follow.

The diplomat said that China has always respected the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan as its close neighbour. He even went on to say that Beijing has always adhered to non-interference in Afghan’s internal affairs and pursued a friendly policy towards all Afghan citizens. Chen said that China will continue to respect the Afghan citizens’ wishes and needs, and also do its “best to support Afghanistan in its peaceful reconstruction and economic development”.

Speaking at the High-level Ministerial Meeting on the Humanitarian Situation in Afghanistan, Chen also said that China supports the United Nations in playing a bigger role in alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, and helping the war-ravaged country achieve a smooth transition and embark on a path of peaceful development at an early date. He said that China welcomes the UN’s flash appeal for humanitarian assistance, and also supports the organisation to boost cooperation with other multilateral mechanisms related to the Afghan issue.

China says US, its allies obligated to provide aid to Afghanistan

Further, the Chinese official told the conference that under the current circumstances, the global community needs to step up aid to Afghanistan. He slammed the Western nations and said that the US and its allies were more obligated to provide economic, livelihood and humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people. Chen added the evolving situation in Afghanistan once again shows that "only by respecting the sovereignty, independence and territory integrity of Afghanistan, respecting the will of the Afghan people, and adhering to the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned principle can the international community truly play a constructive role in Afghanistan's peaceful reconstruction".

Meanwhile, China has backed the Taliban’s interim government. It has also announced $31 million as aid to the Central Asian nation, saying it is a necessary step to restore order and end the anarchy. Moreover, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the formation of the new Taliban government had "put an end" to the anarchy in Afghanistan that lasted for over three weeks.

(Image: Twitter/AP/PTI)

