China To Handle 'rare' Cases Of Hong Kong Under National Security Law: Official

With no clarity on the extent and scope of China’s national security law, a senior official said that China will have jurisdiction over “some extremely rare” national security cases in Hong Kong. Deng Zhonghua, deputy head of China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, said the enforcement of the new legislation would largely fall to local authorities and police but the central authorities should also reserve jurisdiction over some extremely rare cases if they pose a serious threat to China's national security.

Speaking at a news conference, Deng said that the principles used in the mainland with regard to criminal laws are not fundamentally different from those in Hong Kong. Beijing and the authorities of the semi-autonomous region have been trying to assure the Hong Kongers that the security law will not encroach their freedom and autonomy. Deng noted that laws will not be applied retrospectively and suspects and defendants will have the right to defence with the presumption of innocence.

'No need to worry'

Earlier, Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam had urged residents to wait for the details of the proposed national security legislation saying it would not affect the city’s rights and freedoms. During a regular weekly press conference, the Honk Kong leader said that there is no need to worry about the legislation without elaborating on how the higher degree of autonomy will be upheld. She asserted that it is the best thing to see the legislation and understand why Hong Kong needs it at this point in time.

Hong Kong’s security chief had also extended his support to China’s proposed national security legislation saying the city has lost its peace with growing terrorism. John Lee, Secretary for Security, said in a statement that violence has been escalating in Hong Kong with many cases involving explosives and genuine firearms.

“Terrorism is growing in the city and activities which harm national security, such as ‘Hong Kong independence’, become more rampant,” said Lee.

