China has decided to incorporate “Xi Jinping Thought” into its national curriculum in a bid to “establish Marxist belief” among the youth of the country, the education ministry said in the latest guidelines published on August 24. As per Chinese state media, Global Times report, the Chinese Ministry of Education (MOE) issued on Tuesday a guiding document to incorporate ‘Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics’ for a ‘New Era’ into the curriculum.

Apart from helping China’s youth to establish ‘Marxist beliefs,’ the media outlet further stated that it would “strengthen confidence in the path, theory, system and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics, according to the guiding document.” The Chinese Education Ministry document requires that the ‘Xi Jinping Thought’ should en incorporated into the curriculum while covering the basic, vocational and higher education.

The Chinese state media quoted Han Zhen, a member of the National Textbook Committee saying that Chinese President Xi Jinping Thought would be included in a range of subjects. Furthermore, the primary schools in the country, as per the report, will be focussing on “cultivating love for the country” along with the Communist Party of China and socialism.

Middle schools in China will focus on ‘perceptual experience’

The Chinese state media reported citing the ministry reported that the middle school will lay emphasis on a combination of ‘perceptual experience’ as well as ‘knowledge study. As per the Xi Jinping-led government, the latest addition to the curriculum in middle schools would help the students in developing “basic political judgements and opinions.” Later in college level, there will reportedly be more focus on establishing “theoretical thinking.”

Ministry of Education’s statement published on Tuesday also stated that studying ‘Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for New Era’ is the “primary political task” of the ruling Communist Party and the nation. Global Times quoted the official statement saying, “To cultivate the builders and successors of socialism with an all-round moral, intellectual, physical and aesthetic grounding and a hard-working spirit, we must arm students' minds with Xi Jinping Thought.”

Even teachers are directed to grasp the essence of the Chinese President’s views on socialism. The teachers would not only summarize the content on the matter but also clarify the scope of learning.

IMAGE: AP

