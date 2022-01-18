China To Not Sell Tickets To General Public For Beijing Winter Olympics Amid Omicron Scare

China on Monday announced that it will not sell the tickets for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics scheduled for the upcoming month of February to the general public as the highly mutated and contagious B.1.1.529 Omicron strain has been spreading rapidly across several Chinese cities prompting fresh curbs. On Jan. 17, the authorities expressed worry about gathering large crowds and considered suspending sales of the spectator tickets for the sporting event to be held from 4 February onwards. Only a limited number of people from the government organizations and state-run companies will be able to watch the games in person, sources on Monday told Kyodo News.

The decision was made in line with the People’s Republic of China’s President Xi Jinping’s ‘Zero COVID’ policy, who at Monday’s virtual session of the World Economic Forum, said that China will present a streamlined, safe and splendid Olympics to the world. The International Olympic Committee in September 2021 also outlined some of the preventive measures to tackle the situation and prevent any spread of new strain at the Beijing Games. All spectators have been banned at the 2022 Olympics games in China except for the residents of mainland China, reported Kyodo News. "Tickets will be sold exclusively to spectators residing in China's mainland, who meet the requirements of the COVID-19 countermeasures,” meanwhile the IOC said in a press release.

The major port city of Tianjin near the Olympics site locked down

Last week, Beijing scrambled to impose a strict lockdown on the major port city of Tianjin after the first outbreak of the new COVID variant Omicron was detected. The cluster outbreak was reported just a month before Winter Olympics 2022 games nearby which have been organized nearby the city. The cluster outbreak driven by Omicron brought the focus back on the safety of the athletes and whether Beijing shall still continue to hold the games. Tokyo’s 2020 Olympics games had similarly drawn widespread criticism as the Japanese government had held the event despite the worsening coronavirus crisis on July 23. More than 300,000 citizens expressed anger at the then-Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s decision and signed a petition asking him to cancel the Games. The Japanese leader later struggled with low public approval ratings over his handling of the pandemic and had to step down.

Image: AP