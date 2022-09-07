China To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles And Yuan, Gazprom Announces

Russia’s Gazprom on Tuesday announced that China has agreed to start fulfilling its gas supply contracts and will make payments in its local currency rubles or yuan instead of euros or dollars. The statement comes barely six months after Russia and its steadfast ally Beijing signed a 30-year deal between former's state corporation Gazprom and the China National Petroleum Corporation in early February. Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said in a Telegram statement that the payment arrangement with China would prove "mutually beneficial" for both state-owned energy agencies. It would also bolster trade ties between Russia and China economies amid heightened tensions with the West.

"It will simplify the calculations, become an excellent example for other companies and give an additional impetus for the development of our economies," Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller stated on Tuesday.

EU customers asked to open ruble bank accounts

Russia's Gazprom did not give out the details of when it signed the scheme with Beijing on payment in domestic currency, switching from dollars into rubles and yuan. Just a month after he ordered the military invasion of Ukraine, Russia's President Vladimir Putin asked European customers to open ruble bank accounts as he demanded that they pay in rubles for Russian gas in view of sanctions and a ban from the international payment system SWIFT.

Several European gas buyers opened accounts in Gazprombank JSC under the new mechanism that mandated them to have at least two accounts in Russia— one in foreign currency and one in rubles in Gazprombank. Moscow has since halted the gas supply to several European countries, including Germany, Denmark, Poland, Bulgaria, Finland and the Netherlands over the breach of the Kremlin's demands.

Siemens Energy, in a statement, called out Gazprom for falsely citing technical maintenance as the reason for halting gas export to the EU, initially. "We have already pointed out several times that there are sufficient other turbines available at the Portovaya compressor station for Nord Stream 1 to operate," the company said. It furthermore iterated that Gazprom’s actions were unnecessary, and lacked transparency. "Such leaks do not normally affect the operation of a turbine and can be sealed on site. It is a routine procedure within the scope of maintenance work," the corporation maintained.