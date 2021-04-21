China To Swap 'western Reverence' In School Books With Xi Jinping-authored Brainwashing

The Chinese government has ordered primary and secondary schools to stop using books in libraries that may contain reverence for Western countries. Sources suggest that the move has been made to promote Chinese patriotism. Books containing the Chinese president's ideology formally called "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism for Chinese Characteristics for a New Era" are expected to have the main focus.

With this order that was imposed by China's Ministry of Education on April 1, 240 million school students will reportedly get affected. This comes ahead of the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that will be celebrated in July this year. This order is also given to promote loyalty and devotion to the Chinese President, who has somehow managed to work himself into the pantheon of his nation's strongest in history despite having a chequered reign, his primary achievements being amassing power, cracking down on thousands within his own party on charges of corruption, the expansionist Belt and Road initiative, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the reports, books showing context that goes against party's agenda and ideology are targeted, especially with political and economic ideas from the west.

Bill Gates, Steve Jobs-recommended books might be dropped

Chinese schools have earlier recommended books about the likes of Bill Gates and Steve Jobs; till date they have been using these. However, with this current order, these books might be removed. According to the Chinese government, these books promoting certain western ideas, "obsequiously embrace all things foreign" are prohibited.

Last year, boycotts of classes were witnessed when Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region decided to replace Mongolian language textbooks with books written in Chinese. However, post the boycotts Chinese authorities "only doubled down" on it. The move was not taken well by the citizens.

The government is holding study sessions aimed at adult party members.

"The Communist Party is conducting more study sessions aimed at adult party members. Providing instructions on its history, they are held once or twice a week in government organs and state-owned enterprises by party apparatchiks," suggested the report

China-Uyghurs tussle

Meanwhile, an international non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch has claimed that China is trying to cut Uyghurs roots, its ethnic Muslim minority. There report further asserts that China has prosecuted Turkic Muslims, their religion, culture, and lives. However, the Chinese Government has denied the allegations after the human rights group appealed to the U.N for a possible investigation on the matter. According to the Chinese officials, the move has been taken to undermine Xinjiang.