China 'tracks & Warns Away' US Warship From Disputed Waters In South China Sea

Chinese forces organised naval and air forces to “track, monitor, and warn” United States warships that entered mainland’s “territorial waters without authorisation”, said Southern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army’s spokesperson. According to Chinese state media Global Times, the spokesperson said that USS destroyer Benfold “illegally” entered China’s territorial waters of Xisha without the authorisation of the Chinese government.

The command spokesperson, as per the media outlet, also said, “The PLA Southern Theater Command organized naval and air forces to track, monitor, and warn it away”

In the latest uptick in tensions in the disputed waterway of the South China Sea, while China said it warned away from the USS warship, the United States Navy said that its Benfold “asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the vicinity of the Paracel Islands, consistent with international law. At the conclusion of the operation, USS Benfold exited the excessive claim and continued operations in the South China Sea.”

US Navy further said in a statement on Thursday, “This freedom of navigation operation ("FONOP") upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea recognized in international law by challenging restrictions on innocent passage imposed by the People's Republic of China (PRC), Taiwan, and Vietnam and also by challenging the PRC’s claim to straight baselines enclosing the Paracel Islands.”

“Unlawful and sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea pose a serious threat to the freedom of the seas, including the freedoms of navigation and overflight, free trade and unimpeded commerce, and freedom of economic opportunity for South China Sea littoral nations,” it added.

7th Fleet Destroyer conducts Freedom of Navigation Operation in South China Seahttps://t.co/IsZdZ5Tmxx pic.twitter.com/6j3qAJ1ead — 7th Fleet (@US7thFleet) January 20, 2022

South China Sea and US-China ties

It is to note that the US frequently carries out what it calls freedom of navigation missions in the South China Sea to challenge the territorial claims by China. Beijing has established military outposts on artificial islands in the waters. Further, these waters are crossed by vital shipping lanes and even contain gas fields and rich fishing grounds. The South China Sea, parts of which are claimed by various nations, has also become one of the many flashpoints in the already sour China-US relationship.

Image: AP/Representative

