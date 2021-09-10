China Trying To Invade Privacy Of Residents, Mould Youth Ideology: Analysts

China, infamous for keeping a strict vigil on residents, is now digging deeper in their lives by introducing new laws every day, according to analysts and professors. Speaking to CNN, two discrete analysts highlighted that with the introduction of restrictions on entertainment and economy, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is narrowing exposure to the youth and ultimately moulding them to accept its proposed 'new era'. "As Xi prepares to start his third term in power” at the 20th Party Congress next year, he wants to cultivate a generation that “belongs to him,” independent political analyst in Beijing, Wu Qiang said.

In addendum, country’s socialist administration is also ramping up measures to gain more and more information about residents’ private lives. Over the years, CCP has already been tightening its grip over almost every sector of society including education and economy, the analysts noted. Notably, the Chinese administration has introduced stringent regulations such as limiting the time children can play video games, ban on effeminate male celebs on TV and entertainment shows, censorship of fan activities and regulation of after school classes.

Not limited to mainland

Another aspect of the crippling policies are they are not only limited to China but also being imposed on students from Tibet. In its recent report, Radio Free Asia revealed that school goers in Tibet Autonomous Region are being coerced into taking military training in vacations to align them with CCP ideology. Additionally, they are also being forced to attend government school where learning Mandarin is mandatory. Experts believe that the aristocratic measures could shape children to believe Tibet is part of China, a claim made by CCP since decades.

This comes as the Chinese government introduced new laws to tighten control over data gathered by companies about the public consumers. The data protection law, which enabled companies' share prices to plunge, follows anti-monopoly and other enforcement actions against companies including e-commerce giant Alibaba and games and social media operator Tencent. The new law, which will come into effect from November 1, restricts companies from misusing or selling customer data without their knowledge or permission, allowing it to be used for fraud or unfair practices such as charging higher prices to some users.

Image: AP

(With ANI Inputs)