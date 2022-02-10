China: Twitter-like Weibo Bans Users; Deletes Posts After Online Abuse Of Olympic Athletes

Two days after US-born Chinese Olympic figure skater Zhu Yi faced online abuse on Chinese Twitter-like platform Weibo, the company claimed that it has banned over 2,000 users as a measure to slam such incidents. In addition, Weibo also reportedly removed 71,000 posts against Winter Olympics athletes. However, the social media platform did not disclose the names of the users' profiles that were removed from the platform.

The move comes after Weibo was widely lambasted for its inability to counter targetted-online abuse of Yi, who was heaped with slurs after crashing into a wall at a team event on February 8. Immediately after the reports emerged, Twitter-like Sina Weibo touted that it has suspended at least 93 accounts and removed over 300 derogatory posts about Yi. Nevertheless, Weibo earlier had displayed objectionable leniency, just calling on users to be "less harsh and more understanding."

However, later Weibo updated its stance and slammed the users, saying "Do not sarcastically attack athletes because of accidental mistakes. Cathartic and emotional words will only bring more pressure to them."

China's US-born skater faces online abuse in Beijing Olympics

Zhu Yi broke into tears after she was blamed for costing the host country a medal at figure skating. The Winter Olympics participant was vehemently criticised after she crashed into the wall during her event. While some called her out for "not being good" at her sport, others used racial explicit. It is to mention that Yi gave up her US citizenship to compete for China at the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022. Meanwhile, she was also criticised by conservative politicians in the US for changing her sports allegiance.

Weibo hashtags including "Zhu Yi has fallen" went viral hours after the young athlete stumbled in the rink. Although the hashtags were censored later, it was not until the posts touched 20 million views. Meanwhile, the Chinese government has been instrumental in "cleaning up" the social media mess prompting content platforms to closely manage and watch their users.

'I am relieved because there is a lot of pressure and people are expecting a lot. Honestly, I've trained really hard and I think the main thing is coping mentally," Yi had said earlier, as quoted by the Associated Press.

Zhu finished in 5th place on the short event. Russia bagged the first medal in the figure skating event in her category. The US and Japan finished with silver and bronze, respectively.

(With AP inputs)

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)