China: After Heavy Rainfall In Coastal Areas, Typhoon Hagiput heads Towards Shanghai

After causing strong winds and heavy rainfall in China’s eastern coastal areas, Typhoon Hagiput was now headed north at 25 kilometers (16 miles) per hour in the direction of financial hub Shanghai, China’s National Meteorological Centre said in a statement on August 4. The typhoon made landfall in Zhejiang province around 3:30 am with winds blowing up to 136.8 kilometers. Heavy rain was expected in Shanghai as per state weather forecasts. Hagiput is predicted to divert toward the Korean Peninsula after gradually turning in the north-easterly direction in the sea on the morning of August 5, state media reported.

In Zhejiang and Fujian provinces to the south, Chinese authorities initiated the evacuation of vulnerable coastal areas, according to a report. The government halted train services in some areas, suspended ferry services in the sea, and fishing boats. While State broadcasters reported no major destruction from the typhoon, strong winds were seen wreaking havoc in Zhejiang city of Yuhuan as trees were uprooted, however, no serious damage to property occurred. In fact, as the typhoon heads away from China’s eastern coastal region, it is reported by state media to be weakening as it nears Shanghai.

Typhoon Hagiput, at noon, had winds blowing up to 108 kph (67 mph), however, moving north the tropical storm weakened to 25 kph (16 mph) as per China’s National Meteorological Center. In Zhejiang province, a manufacturing center of Wenzhou, south of Shanghai, evacuated over 200,000 people. As many as 6,000 boats were docked, an agency report confirmed. Waves at height of 4.2 meters (14 feet) hit the shores causing water transport to halt.

[Boats are moored to take shelter from the wind at the coastal area of Sansha Town of Xiapu County in southeastern China's Fujian Province, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Photo: AP]

US braces for Hurricane Isaias

Meanwhile, in the US, coastal residents in Carolinas prepare for Hurricane Isaias as it marched northward, forcing ferry operators to evacuate to the banks, according to reports. The US National Hurricane Center on August 4 warned the residents to brace for storm surge up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) and up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain. “All those rains could produce flash flooding across portions of the eastern Carolinas and mid-Atlantic, and even in the northeast U.S.,” said Daniel Brown, senior hurricane specialist at the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Isaias, still a tropical storm at 5 pm EDT with winds of 70 mph (110 kph) is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane.

(With Inputs and Images from AP)