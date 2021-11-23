China: UN Requests Release Of Journalist Zhang Zhan Jailed For COVID Reporting

United Nations (UN) experts, on November 22, asked China to release journalist Zhang Zhan, who was imprisoned for reporting on the COVID-19 outbreak, since her health is fast deteriorating and her life is in danger. Zhang Zhan has been jailed in Shanghai's Pudong New District Detention Centre since May 2020, where she is serving a four-year term for "picking quarrels and provoking trouble."

According to an official statement released by the UN, the experts stated that the failure by the authorities of China to act quickly and effectively could result in the journalist's death. "We urge them to immediately grant her unconditional release and ensure she receives the necessary medical treatment as soon as possible," they added.

According to the statement, the Chinese journalist was arrested after she made a video criticising the Chinese government's management of the COVID-19 outbreak and was accused of providing false information and stirring up negative feelings about the pandemic in Wuhan. In December 2020, she was found guilty and sentenced. Zhang Zhan's arrest was judged arbitrary by the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, which demanded her immediate release.

Zhang Zhan has gone on complete and partial hunger strikes in protest of her confinement since her arrest. She now has acute malnutrition, a stomach ulcer, extensive oedema of her lower limbs, and is unable to move or elevate her head without assistance, according to ANI. She was sent to a prison hospital for 11 days due to her health condition in late July 2021. During this time, she was reportedly chained to the hospital bed and forcefully fed.

Experts 'deeply troubled' over arrests of journalists over COVID reporting

"The arrest and detention of Zhang Zhan and a number of other citizen journalists for reporting on the outbreak of COVID-19 in Wuhan, a matter of vital public interest, is deeply troubling," the experts added. According to them, not only does this action reflects an effort by the authorities to restrict material in the public interest, but it also represents a concerning retaliatory measure aimed at punishing individuals who strive to avoid this censorship by sharing information in the public interest.

Her health is rapidly worsening, and her life is in jeopardy if she does not receive prompt medical treatment, according to the press statement. The UN on to say that they had previously expressed grave concerns regarding the denial of medical attention to detainees who died tragically while in prison or shortly after their release. Hence, they urged the authorities to free Zhang Zhan on humanitarian grounds so that she would not suffer the same fate. The Human Rights Council's independent experts are in communication with the authorities about the situation.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: AP)