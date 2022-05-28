China: University Faces Backlash After Asking Students To Give Swimming Test 'online'

In a bizarre recommendation, a China-based University asked students to appear for swimming tests “online” attracting backlash and outrage on the Twitter-like Chinese social media Weibo. Shanghai University cited the ongoing COVID-19 wave that has hit China, as the reason to conduct the “virtual swimming test.”

The institution also bizarrely asked students who had yet to complete a 50-metre swimming test before graduating to do so from home, without elaborating the procedure. While many students questioned the “swim at home” suggestion by the university to qualify for the test back home on the social platform, others mocked the guidelines.

(Image: @Douyin/Weibo)

Some Chinese students posted videos of themselves diving into bed, wearing swimming goggles and a swim cap. Others were seen loitering in the backyards, assuming that they did not have a swimming pool. Some were seen pretending to swim in their rooms in what they said was the mock test to complete a 50-meter (164 feet) swimming test.

University notice garners more than 120 mn views on Weibo

While the institute was ridiculed, it said that the recent measures were in line with the government’s COVID-19 policies to "ensure that the graduation process proceeds smoothly" during the pandemic. A screenshot of the institute’s now-deleted notice on the website was taken and shared widely on social media. Most of Beijing’s top universities mandate its students to master swimming as the Chinese government considers it as an essential survival skill, according to the South China Morning Post.

To pass this exam, students are required to fill in the online "Basic Theory of Swimming" form and appear in the exam by May 29. However, the university’s announcement that students must swim at home and online attracted mockery and the official notice now has more than 120 million views on China's Weibo platform.

"This is just embarrassing, coming from a reputable university. How can a theory test be the same as an actual lap in the pool?" one Weibo user commented, according to Insider. The angry student continued, "Are the students supposed to swim in their bathtubs?"

China has been struggling to contain a massive surge of COVID-19 cases in its second-largest city, Shanghai, where a stringent lockdown has been imposed. The city has a population of almost 25 million people, most of whom live in apartment blocks, forming new social relationships through barter and as well as the establishment of food-sharing stations. But, with no end in sight to a lockdown that has lasted for almost four weeks now, frustrations are rising behind the closed doors of the city's tower blocks. People are blaming their neighbours for not complying with COVID rules.