China Unlikely To Pay Developing Nations For Damages Caused By Greenhouse Emissions

After the historic agreement at the 27th Conference of the parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) on holding the developed nations accountable and making them pay to the developing countries for the damage caused due to supercharged storms, floods and rising seas, according to analysts the world’s biggest polluter China will go scot-free and will remain out of the list of countries who will compensate the less developed nations, as per the loss and damage fund formed as a part of the COP27 conference.

Notably, the United Nations categorised China as a developing nation in 1992, even as the country is now the world’s second-largest economy, according to the Washington Post the country’s classification by the UN continues to remain as a 'developing economy' even after thirty years.

‘China unlikely to pay in the loss and damage fund’

In spite of being the world’s largest pollution emitter, China might end up remaining outside of the list of countries that will pay the developing economies for the loss due to climate change-triggered natural disasters like storms, floods and high rise in seas, analysts quoted by Washington Post, as reported in ANI.

In a significant agreement by over 200 nations participating in the COP27 conference in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh a few days back, in a consensual decision, the countries decided to form a fund to compensate vulnerable nations for addressing issues related to climate, including rising seas and storms. China will unlikely pay the fund despite the "country's rising contribution to greenhouse gases," The Washington Post cited analysts.

‘Very valid question’

In stark contrast, China in the past UN climate summits teamed up with 100 developing nations that have pressurised rich nations for additional financial aid. Li Shuo, a senior policy adviser at Greenpeace East Asia, said, "The facts are clear: China is the largest emitter in the world now."

He called it a ‘Very valid question’ China should be held responsible for their responsibility on international platforms, according to The ‘Washington Post. However, China paradoxically says it is a poor country and doesn’t agree it is a developed economy. According to Chinese policymakers, China continues to have extreme poverty in the country.

‘Not China’s responsibility'

While Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua said Beijing is strongly behind and supports the claim of the developing nations in the form of the loss and damage fund, he also pointed out, China is a developing nation and has faced losses due to climate disasters in 2022.

Xie disowned China’s responsibility toward contributing to the loss and damage fund, and said Beijing paid 2 billion yuan to developing countries in their fight against cutting down on emissions and adapting to global warming, as per The Washington Post report.

IMAGE: AP