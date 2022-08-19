China Unveils New Policies To Motivate People To Have More Kids Amid Falling Birth Rate

Despite China's government scrapping the one-child policy and allowing couples to have two children in 2016, it seems the scheme did not accomplish the desired success as planned. In the latest move, the Chinese Communist government came up with fresh lucrative policies encouraging flexible working arrangements and preferential housing policies for families. According to a report by South China Morning Post, the Chinese Cabinet said an integrated approach would be taken to help marriage and make it easier for couples to have up to three children.

At least 17 ministers who were included in framing the new policies said that the employers are directed to encourage flexible working hours. Besides, it also directed companies to provide an option for work from home for those who have children. The policy also advocates for providing better public flats to those couples who have multiple children.

Additionally, tax breaks would be offered for couples who have children aged under three, apart from the existing tax incentives for those with school-age children. And the document calls for local governments to come up with a comprehensive package of support measures – covering tax, insurance, education, housing and employment – to encourage people to have children, reported SCMP.

China's fertility rate is the lowest in the world: World Bank

It is worth mentioning that China tackles a low birth rate despite scrapping the one-child policy. It also relaxed rules and allowed the couple to raise three children. According to World Bank data, China's total fertility rate– the number of children a woman is expected to have over her lifetime – is one of the lowest in the world at just 1.3 in 2020. Moreover, the National Health Commission said in an article in the Communist Party publication Qiushi on August 1, that more than 30% of China’s population is expected to be aged over 60 after 2035.

Image: AP/Pixabay