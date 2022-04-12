China Upbeat About Its Strong Ties With Pakistan Amid Change In Political Regime: Reports

After the paradigm shift in Pakistan's government with Shehbaz Sharif assuming the Prime Minister's office, China asserted that it does not need to be concerned regarding its strong ties with Islamabad, as the internal chaos in the country will hardly impact some cooperation projects to some extent. Liu Zongyi, Secretary-General of the Research Center for China-South Asia Cooperation at the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, stated that Beijing's stance is consistent with its non-interference diplomatic ideal, adding that China has cultivated friendships with many Pakistani political parties. This is one of the predominant reasons why, despite multiple political power shifts in Pakistan's history, maintaining the China-Pakistan relationship is an ironclad consensus held by all groups, he added, as per the Global Times.

Zongyi further stressed that the new Pakistani administration will work to mend ties with the United States as it felt that the tense relations between Pakistan and the United States under the previous Imran Khan administration were detrimental to Pakistan's interests. He went on to say that rather than taking a clear anti-US posture, the new government would want to make Pakistan more neutral and serve as a bridge between China and the US. Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian stated that Beijing, as a close neighbour and steadfast friend, genuinely hopes that all parties in Pakistan will remain united and work together to ensure the country's stability and prosperity.

Shehbaz Sharif vows to strongly push China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

In a speech after winning the election on Monday, Shehbaz Sharif vowed to strongly push the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Global Times reported citing media reports. The report further stated that Sharif had earlier hailed the CPEC, describing it as an ambitious plan to transform Pakistan into a major growing economy so that the country's less developed areas could reap the benefits of progress. Since 2013, the CPEC has been a collection of infrastructure projects being built across Pakistan. By constructing new transportation networks, various energy projects, and special economic zones, CPEC aims to swiftly upgrade Pakistan's essential infrastructure and strengthen its economy.

Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as Pakistan's 23rd Prime Minister

It is significant to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Shehbaz Sharif on Monday took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan, bringing an end to political uncertainty in Pakistan since a no-trust motion was introduced against his predecessor Imran Khan. He was administered the oath of office by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. Sharif secured 174 votes in the National Assembly and was declared as prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Image: AP