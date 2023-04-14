China Upholds Death Sentence Of Mark Swidan, US 'disappointed' With Verdict

An intermediate court of China declined 'wrongfully detained' US citizen Mark Swidan's appeal on Thursday. The court has also upheld his death penalty with a two-year suspended death sentence, according to a statement released by the US State Department on Thursday, April 13.

The US authorities are disappointed by the verdict of the Chinese court and the state department said that it would continue to appeal for Mark Swidan's immediate release and return to the country. In 2020, Swidan was illegally held, reported The Hill, citing the United Nations Human Rights Council, which demanded that China take the "necessary remedy" and immediately free Swidan.

We are disappointed by the People’s Republic of China’s Jiangmen Intermediate Court’s decision to deny U.S. national Mark Swidan’s appeal and uphold his death penalty with a two-year reprieve. We continue to press for Mark’s release and safe return home. https://t.co/HoKMmt3ky5 — Vedant Patel (@StateDeputySpox) April 13, 2023

US presses for Swidan's immediate release

While sharing details of the situation, the Principle Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department, Vedant Patel said, "Today the People's Republic of China's Jiangmen Intermediate Court denied wrongfully detained US national Mark Swidan's appeal, and upheld his death penalty with a two-year suspended death sentence."

He added that top Chinese officials have been in touch with the United States constantly to discuss the treatment given to Swidan and other details like his medical care as well as "his inability to write or receive correspondence in a timely manner." "We are disappointed by this decision and will continue to press for his immediate release and return to the United States. US officials have repeatedly expressed their concerns to senior PRC officials about Mr Swidan's treatment, medical care, and his inability to send or receive mail in a timely manner," read the press release published by the US State Department on Thursday.

It is to be noted that US President Joe Biden and Secretary Antony Blinken have been pressing for the release of Swidan. As per the press statement, "President Biden and Secretary Blinken continue to remain focused on the release of US citizen Mark Swidan and other US nationals wrongfully detained or held hostage across the world."

