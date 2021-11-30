China Urges Nations To Fight Pandemic Scientifically After Dr Fauci's COVID Origin Remarks

Disappointed at White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr Antony Fauci suggesting a theory that China probably "got rid of the animals that were the intermediary hosts (of COVID-19) there" to "make sure that things don't get pointed to them," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, on November 30, urged nations to have a more scientific approach towards fighting the pandemic.

Reminding that China's COVID-19 policies gave the world time to fight the pandemic, Lijian also highlighted that the initial information about the novel coronavirus was sent to the World Health Organization (WHO) by China, Global Times reported. Additionally, Lijian urged nations to fight the pandemic "based on science" and curb transmission in their own nations.

Lijian's comments came after Dr Fauci on November 29 accused China of clearing out the "intermediary host" that carried the COVID-19 virus. Speaking with Margaret Brennan on CBS broadcaster, Dr Fauci suggested that "what they did is they cleaned out the markets as soon as it turned out that it was clear that there were clusters coming from the market" adding "it was very likely in a host." However, he also confessed that although he does not "have firsthand knowledge of that" but assumably acquired the information from "people who were reporting it, who investigated."

Stressing that China should co-operate in surveillance in the live animal market, Dr Fauci said:

"In a typical fashion, I think, trying to make sure that things don't get pointed to them, they got rid of the animals that were the intermediary host."

As reported by The Hill, when Brennan noted that Beijing has earlier clarified that it doesn't think the SARS-CoV-2 virus originated from the market, Fauci retorted by saying that Beijing could not "reasonably" explain the source of the virus in the country.

"I think you could say we don't know how and where it originated. They were wet markets in Wuhan that are ample opportunity for the virus to jump from an animal that gets brought in from all parts of China that are very closely related physically to bat enclaves in caves and come to the market. So I don't think anyone can say that it didn't come from here and it did come from here," Fauci said.

Fauci explains 'what's troublesome' about Omicron variant

The new highly mutated B.1.1.529 strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, dubbed ‘Omicron’ by the WHO, is “easily transmitted and might elude immunity protections gained by previous infections and even vaccinations,” Fauci warned at ABC's Meet the Press, on Sunday, backing his claims on Omicron’s constellation of mutations, which he claimed ”strongly suggests” that.

“It's a strong indication and we really need to be prepared for that," Fauci said, adding that South Africa witnessed an exponential rise in the B.1.1.529 strain cases in a matter of just two weeks, even before the scientific community could detect it via genome sequencing.

The White House chief medical adviser also said that early signs "strongly suggest" that Omicron is more transmissible and might evade protections from monoclonal antibodies, and "even antibodies that are induced by the vaccine." Referencing the case explosion within two weeks in South Africa, Fauci stressed, "you have to presume that it has a good degree of transmissibility advantage."

