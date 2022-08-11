China Urges UK To Not Follow US In Establishing Any Form Of Official Contact With Taiwan

As the Taiwan issue has become a focal point for China over the last few days, the Chinese government urged the United Kingdom (UK) to refrain from following the United States in establishing any form of official contact with Taipei. In a meeting with senior British officials on Wednesday, August 10, Chinese ambassador Zheng Zeguang condemned the UK for making "wrong remarks" over the Taiwan issue. He also called on Britain to not indulge in any type of military cooperation with Taiwan and to stop defending "unlawful actions" of the US and "Taiwan independence" forces.

During the meeting, the Chinese ambassador also urged the UK to cease using rhetoric and acting in a way that meddles in China's domestic affairs. "The UK should condemn the US and Taiwan authorities if it truly cared about peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits," Zeguang stated, as per Global Times. Earlier on August 10, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss had ordered officials to summon ambassador Zeguang over China's aggressive and wide-ranging escalation against Taiwan.

UK calls on China to settle dispute peacefully

Notably, the Chinese administration took several retaliatory measures to show its resentment after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid a visit to the self-ruled democratic island on August 2. Truss stated that China has escalated its aggressive behaviour in recent months which has endangered regional peace and stability. She emphasised that the UK and its allies have denounced China's aggression in the region surrounding Taiwan in the "strongest terms." The UK Foreign Secretary also called on the Chinese government to settle the disputes peacefully without using force in the region.

UK should follow through its pledge on the 'one-China' principle: Chinese embassy

Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy in the UK stated that Taiwan is an integral part of the Chinese mainland and no foreign nation, not even the UK, has the authority to meddle in Beijing's internal affairs. "What the UK should do is to follow through its pledge on the one-China principle and rectify any behaviour which is to the contrary," the embassy wrote on Twitter. Earlier on August 2, Chinese ambassador Zeguang had described Pelosi's trip to Taiwan as "irresponsible and provocative." He also claimed that the US House Speaker's visit breached the three China-US joint communique clauses and also the "one-China" principle.

Image: AP