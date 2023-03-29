China Urges US; Terminate Official Interactions With Taiwan, Stick To 'One China'

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Mao Ning called it a lie that Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen was only passing through the United States on her route to Guatemala and Belize during a briefing on Wednesday. She urged Washington to sever all diplomatic ties with Taipei.

Tsai left Taiwan on Wednesday for a 10-day diplomatic visit to Guatemala and Belize. On her outbound and return flights, she will make layovers in New York City and Los Angeles. US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced earlier this month that he would meet Tsai while she is in the country. Such a meeting has not yet been confirmed by Taiwan.

"Abide by the one-China principle," says China

"We urge the US to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, earnestly deliver on its leaders’ commitment of not supporting "Taiwan independence" or "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan", stop all forms of official interaction with Taiwan," she said.

Mao continued, China vehemently opposes any official exchanges between the US and Taiwan as well as any trips by Tsai to the US under whatever pretext.

"The trip is not so much a 'transit', but an attempt to seek breakthroughs and propagate 'Taiwan independence'. The issue is not about China overreacting, but the US egregiously conniving at and supporting 'Taiwan independence' separatists," she said.

After US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August 2022, tensions erupted all over Taiwan. China denounced the visit because it saw it as an endorsement of the region's separatist forces and held significant military drills close to the island, which it views as a part of its territory. The Chinese government has often maintained that Beijing is prepared to reconcile with Taiwan peacefully, but it has also made clear that it would never rule out using force if necessary.