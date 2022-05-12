China Urges US To Follow One-China Policy As Foreign Ministry Calls Taiwan 'crucial Ally'

China sent a warning to the US government on May 11 after the State Department updated its factsheet on the country's relations with Taiwan, describing it as a crucial partner in the Indo-Pacific. In response to a recent change to the "Taiwan information sheet" on the US Department of State's website, Zhu Fenglian, a Chinese spokesperson, issued the warning.

According to Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council's Taiwan Affairs Office, some people in the Taiwan region are exaggerating the situation in a bid to gain US' support for independence. She also asked the US administration to follow through on the one-China concept and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques with actual actions.

“Such a move will not change the fact that Taiwan is a part of China,” Fenglian remarked referring to factsheet on US State Department's website.

According to experts, the US State Department's explicit support for the Taiwanese government is a substantial divergence from the previous US position, which stated unequivocally that "the United States does not support Taiwan independence." The new factsheet merely recognises the bare minimal framework of the one-China policy, to which, the US is committed by the 1979 US-PRC Joint Communique.

According to the new factsheet, “Through the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), a non-governmental organization mandated by the Taiwan Relations Act to carry out the United States’ unofficial relations with Taiwan, our cooperation with Taiwan continues to expand.”

Did Joe Biden call Taiwan 'independent'?

It is pertinent to mention here that in November last year, US President Joe Biden was overheard telling reporters, "It's (Taiwan is) independent. It makes its own decisions," reported Taiwan News. According to the report, the statement sparked outrage because the US has never officially stated whether it considers Taiwan to be an independent nation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Taiwan, formally the Republic of China, is an East Asian Republic that shares maritime borders with China, however, following a civil war, it was split into two self-governing entities: the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the Republic of China (ROC). Despite the separation, China's "One China Policy" considers Taiwan to be an integral part of the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP