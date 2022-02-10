China: US' Genocide Allegation Exposes Its 'sinister Intention' Of Politicising Olympics

China’s Foreign Ministry has stated that the selection of the final torchbearer at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics was a normal arrangement, further emphasising that the US’ genocide allegation of Uyghurs by the communist regime is "a lie of the century". Speaking at a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that the US is in no position to make any remarks. He stated that the US’ genocide allegation is a lie, which has exposed Washington’s “sinister intention of politicising” the Games.

Lijian said, “The selection of the final torchbearer at the opening ceremony is a normal arrangement made by China. The US is in no position to make wanton remarks. Its genocide allegation is a lie of the century, which fully exposed its sinister intention of politicizing the Games and maliciously smearing China with Xinjiang-related issues.”

The Chines foreign minister went on to say that US’ “erroneous practice is unpopular and is doomed to fail, which will only lead to its further isolation from the international community.”

Further, the Chinese official stated that throughout history, the US committed genocide against Native Americans. He claimed that the United States is “plagued by persistent systemic discrimination” against ethnic minorities. Lijian added that the Native American population nosedived by 95% from five million at the end of the 15th century to 2,50,000 at the beginning of the 20th century.

"What is genocide? What the US has done to the Native Americans was true genocide. The US should reckon with its historical crimes of genocide against Native Americans and take effective measures to reduce racial discrimination against ethnic minorities including Native Americans and people of African and Asian descent," said Lijian.

Why didn't US send diplomatic delegation to Beijing?

Meanwhile, it is to mention that this comes after the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Washington can not allow China using a young Uyghur athlete to carry the Olympics' torch to be a distraction from the human rights abuses and the genocide in China. “That is why we did not send a diplomatic delegation,” she added.

It is to mention that human rights groups have dubbed the Beijing Winter Olympics the “genocide games”. The US and several other countries have cited rights abuses in leading a diplomatic boycott of the event. However, China denies human rights abuses, calling them the “lie of the century”. The boycott allows the nations to send athletic delegations to the Games while refusing to send any high-ranking officials or dignitaries as an official delegation.

(Image: Twitter/AP)