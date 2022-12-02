China Uses 'carrot & Stick' Policy, Imposes 'emergency' Level Censorship To Defuse Protest

Following unusual widespread demonstrations over the strict and expensive zero-Covid policy in China over the weekend, leaked directives stated that Beijing authorities have implemented the stringent level of "emergency response" censorship, which includes cracking down on VPNs and other techniques for getting around online censorship. As per The Guardian report, in an apparent "carrot and stick" strategy to address the outpouring of public complaints, the response, which includes tracking down and questioning demonstrators, coincides with a relaxation of pandemic restrictions.

Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention that throughout the week, China saw protests over zero-COVID restrictions as well as criticism of Xi Jinping's dictatorial authority, which was further underscored by ex-Chinese President Jiang Zemin's demise.

The directives, which emerged from China's cyberspace administration and were released and translated by the China Digital Times -- a US-based news outlet that focuses on Chinese censorship, declared a "Level I Internet Emergency Response, the highest level of content management", the Guardian reported.

Officials have been asked to use a 'hands-on approach' over protests

Leaked instructions released to Chinese online platforms, which were initially made public by a Twitter account dedicated to disseminating news on protests, have shown the authorities' particular worries about people's rising desire to get behind China's infamous "Great Firewall". Although the protests have been carefully blocked, this week, protestors and other residents have used VPNs to access social media and news applications that are not Chinese and are thus forbidden in China.

As per the leaked instructions, in order to quickly detect, address, and report information what China referred to as "offline disturbances" and "recent high-profile events in various provinces," authorities urged managers to use a "hands-on approach" and tighten content management.

On the Urumqi building fire that claimed 10 lives, the leak instructions revealed, "The incident on November 24 triggered expressions of various grievances". “Pernicious political slogans appeared in Shanghai; college and university students held conspicuous political gatherings; smears by foreign media increased, and various websites have strengthened their content management.”

Meanwhile, a crackdown on "hostile forces" has been advocated by China's top security organisation. After residents staged protests and became tired of the country's strict anti-virus measures, China's ruling Communist Party promised to "resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces."

The Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission issued this declaration late on Tuesday in response to a significant police force show to quell protests that broke out over the weekend in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and other cities.

On Wednesday, November 30, hundreds of SUVs, vans, as well as armored vehicles with bright lights were parked along city streets as police officers and paramilitary forces conducted random ID checks and searched people's smartphones for photos, blocked apps, or other potential evidence that they had participated in the demonstrations.

However, health experts around the country suggest that lockdowns be "imposed and eased quickly." Notably, in China, there have lately been a record number of new cases.

(Image: AP)