China Uses Covid-19 To Drive Out Hundreds Of Africans From Guangzhou; Racial Tensions Rise

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven hundreds of Africans out of Guangzhou sparking the most severe anti-Black racial clashes in China in decades. Guangzhou, already flocked by internal migrants, became an accidental experiment of multiculturism in China, as loose immigration rules and factories churned out cheap products, attracting many African entrepreneurs, according to CNN.

According to the local authorities by April 2020, only 4,550 Africans were living in Guangzhou, including students and diplomats and businesspeople. According to experts and Africans, due to several repatriation flights to Nigeria & Kenya and tougher coronavirus-era visa rules the number further diminished with most foreigners barred from entry to China.

"For the whole issue of African traders in Guangzhou, I suspect that era is over," says Gordon Mathews, professor and chair of the Department of Anthropology at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. READ | Trudeau slams China over "secret hearing" of 2 Canadians detained over espionage charges

Over the past year, one of the main reasons for the decline of the African community in China over the past year is Business. However, as Chinese migrants in Africa can easily order from Chinese factories themselves, and sell to locals where they are living, Africans have been cut out of the equation in their home nations.

"China wants to be the middleman and not have Africans (in its borders)... So it would make much more sense for the Chinese merchants to move to Africa, rather than having the Africans go to China," said Mathews. READ | US and China should cooperate on supply chains, monetary policies, says ex-IMF official

According to CNN, the Africans also brought with them value systems that did not easily fit in with China's political environment.

Chinese authorities clamped down on African overstayers

Many Africans were deeply religious, founding underground Christian churches. However, in recent years, Beijing clamped down on the non-state sanctioned religion, raiding their house & churches, which were shut down by local police. Guangzhou also attracted communities of Hui and Uyghurs, Muslim minorities in China, who began serving halal food to the African incomers. In 2011, the provincial authorities clamped down on overstayers, offering rewards to Chinese who turned them in, and making it illegal for employers, hoteliers or educational institutes to serve them.

A Chinese government-led campaign in 2014 tore down signage in the area that celebrated foreign trade, swept up street stalls serving local cuisines, and introduced a heavy police presence. Africans across the city were evicted from their homes and hotels and forced to live on the streets. Guangzhou authorities also sparked unproven fears that Africans were vectors of COVID-19 after some Nigerians tested positive for the virus, according to CNN reports. Many Africans are now reluctant to return to Guangzhou once coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

(With ANI Inputs)