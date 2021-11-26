China Uses Immoral Means To Influence Global Media, Politics For Fake Propaganda: Report

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has a significant role in manipulating other countries' information spaces and media through fake propaganda, reported ANI citing the Hong Kong Post. The report stated that to achieve its "unethical goals," the CCP is known to use immoral, vile means and tools. However, due to a lack of evidence, it was impossible to prove that forces based in China were engaging in global disinformation campaigns. However, things have changed as a result of large scale investigations, reported the outlet.

According to the report, before the 2016 US elections, Russia was involved in an extensive disinformation campaign and China has been on a similar path for many years. This has been uncovered by investigations and the deactivation of fake accounts. There is now proof that pro-China forces have been using worldwide social media platforms to carry out a variety of manipulative operations. Multiple investigations into the same issue reveal a massive number of operations and actions with significant ramifications in global politics, global search results, and mobile phone users around the world reported the Hong Kong Post.

Thousands of fake Twitter accounts suspended

A study, conducted by the Oxford Internet Institute in the United Kingdom, revealed that over 26,000 Twitter accounts were involved in ramping up the posts uploaded by Chinese diplomats or state media. The amplification procedure was repeated over 2,00,000 times. The accounts were later suspended for content tampering, reported the outlet. Many such Twitter accounts were multilingual. In the United Kingdom, a substantial percentage of retweets on former Ambassador Liu Xiaoming's tweets originated from fraudulent accounts that were later banned by the microblogging site.

'Over 10,000 YouTune channels suspended or removed'

According to Google's quarterly reports on YouTube takedowns, over 10,570 YouTube channels have been suspended or removed. Between January to September 2021, the aforementioned channels were allegedly involved in coordinated influence efforts involving China. Despite the deactivation of unauthentic accounts, China-linked producers continue to change and refresh propaganda information on a regular basis. The Hong Post reported that propagandists manipulate platform algorithms by adding bogus public support to Chinese diplomatic pronouncements, exposing more genuine users to the Chinese government's propaganda.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP