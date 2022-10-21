China Using Local Social Media Influencers To Conceal Xinjiang Atrocities: New Study

As China continues to face criticisms regarding human rights abuses, it is leaving no stone unturned to counter those. According to a think tank, China-based female ethnic social media influencers from Xinjiang, one of the troubled regions, make sophisticated videos on YouTube which show whitewashed lies. The videos convey a false narrative of transparency in the working of the government. A thorough investigation by The Australian Strategy Policy Institute reported that social media influencers from Inner Mongolia, Tibet and Xinjiang- the troubled frontier regions- have misleading content in their YouTube accounts.

'Frontier Accounts' focussed on spreading misinformation

These 'frontier accounts' or 'frontier influencers' cause a pushback at the human rights abuses and their main focus is to produce content focused on misinformation and propaganda. These videos are first released on China's video-sharing platform. That fulfilled the purpose of internal propaganda. Post that, the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) redirects these videos to international video-sharing platforms like YouTube.This helps in countering the tarnished image regarding human rights issues.

This kind of usage is a clear example of how China uses its tactics to improve its image in the international community. These videos are then run on United States-owned video streaming platforms. This tactic also makes one think about how digital content changes the way a person thinks even after knowing the facts, for example, the atrocities committed at Uyghur Muslims, nibbling away at the Indian border, etc.

Blocked YouTube for civilians, but CCP uses it

The Communist Party censors speech, but still has access to YouTube where it plants the seeds of misinformation through preferred narratives. YouTube is blocked in China but still CCP uses it to spread propaganda. It is noteworthy that China has resorted more and more to propaganda over the last few years. For example, these frontier accounts were created in 2020-2021. These videos show what media aspires to be and has a more authentic and less polished presentation. This propagates a false sense of legitimacy and transparency about China's governance in its frontier regions.

The videos are professional user-generated content

For us, as ordinary viewers, these videos might seem to be an individual creation, but, for the Chinese, such videos are 'professional user-generated' content. This type of content is generated by MCNs (Multi-Channel Networks) or special influencer management agencies. For example, in one of the videos, Abdushakur tells foreign journalists that she will defend her homeland Xinjiang from untrue reports of human rights abuse in an online discussion. The research was carried out on 18 ethnic-minority influencers' YouTube accounts. The followers' range there was 2,000- 2,50,000.