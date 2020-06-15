China Hard-sells National Security Law In Hong Kong Amid Long-running Protests

China is using all methods available to it in order to convince the world that the anti-national security law is for the benefit of Hong Kong. According to reports, Beijing has claimed that the new national security law will greatly benefit the city, especially the tourism sector that forms one of the four main pillars of Hong Kong’s economy.

As per reports, Felix Chung, a LegCo member representing the business sector has stated that "There is no peaceful environment for us to do business here. The unrest has resulted in a series of social problems and has scared visitors away. The businesses in Hong Kong generally understand and support the central authorities' decision to enact national security laws for Hong Kong and expect the legislation to bring back stability to the community,".

Chinese authorities claim that the new national security law will outlaw subversion, secession, terrorism and foreign interference so that Hong Kong’s special status under the ‘One Country, Two Systems ’ give to Hong Kong remains intact and extends beyond 2047.

As per reports, even before the introduction of the national security bill, pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong has been protesting against the extradition bill for over a year that would allow suspected criminals to be sent to mainland China from Hong Kong for trial.

The protests against the extradition bill began in June last year and the demonstrations were successful in forcing Chief Executive Carrie Lam to withdraw the extradition bill in September 2019.

Loss of hope discourages residents from having kids

As China moves to strengthen control over Hong Kong with new security laws, the residents of Asia’s economic hub are losing their desire to have kids. According to reports, with China fast-tracking its efforts to strengthen its stronghold over Hong Kong, its citizens have lost hope for a better future and this has subsequently dampened their desire to have kids.

Speaking about why people don’t want children, a 29-year-old assistant manager said, “My desire to have kids has definitely fallen below zero. I can’t see a way out for Hong Kong, and I don’t want my kids to live in a place that has no future." Victoria Cheung added that almost every inch of Hong Kong was losing its distinct identity and culture and she grows increasingly worried that she will not be able to pass on the “Lion Spirit” of the Hong Kong protestors to her children.

(Inputs/Image Credit ANI)