China: Vice-premier 'deeply Ashamed' After Pregnant Woman Loses Baby In COVID-19 Lockdown

After a pregnant woman lost her child for not getting access to a hospital due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, hospital administrators in China have been warned not to send patients away. On New Year's Day, the woman had suffered a miscarriage after she was being kept outside Gaoxin Hospital in Xian for two hours presumably because she had an out-of-date Covid-19 negative test result. When she was waiting outside the hospital, she started bleeding heavily and was ultimately hospitalised and the baby could not be saved, The Guardian reported.

The tragic incident has aroused outrage on social media as a video taken by her husband went viral which showed that she was bleeding profusely while sitting on a stool. Following the event, the affair came into notice of the ruling Communist Party, with Vice Premier Sun Chunlan expressing her regret and stating, she was ‘pained and deeply ashamed’. Sun Chunlan went on to say, ‘Medical institutions… must not simply turn away patients on any excuse during Covid control,’ Metro reported.

Hospital authorities suspended after the negligence

Furthermore, the city administration announced on Friday that individuals who do not have documentation of a negative test result within 48 hours should no longer be barred from leaving their homes to visit the hospital. This incident has led to the suspension of the hospital's general manager, Fan Yuhui, and the outpatient, as well as the medical department heads, have been fired.

The central government has even issued formal warnings to two more high-ranking officials from the Xian Emergency Center and Municipal Health Commission. The Shaanxi Province and Xi'an Municipal Health Commission stated on Wednesday that an inquiry had been initiated and that the death of the baby was an "accident caused by negligence," as per the Guardian. Further, the hospital has been told that it must apologise to the people, change its systems, and guarantee that all patients have access to emergency treatment.

Xian city under rigorous lockdown for the last 16 days

Xian city which has a population of 13 million citizens has been under rigorous lockdown for the last 16 days in an attempt to put an end to a month-long outbreak that has resulted in over 1,800 recorded cases. This has placed authorities under enormous pressure to restrict outbreaks, triggering an intensification of China's 'zero-tolerance' approach of quarantining every case, mass testing, and putting entire cities under lockdown.

Xian's residents have also been prohibited from leaving their homes, forcing them to depend on officials and volunteers to supply food and goods. Thousands of sick people's close friends and family members have been quarantined.

Meanwhile, as per Worldometers, over 103,295 individuals have been affected by the disease in the nation since the outbreak, and more than 4,636 people have lost their lives due to Coronavirus.

(Image: AP/ Pixabay)