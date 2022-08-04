China Warns G7 Against 'ugly, Shameless' Statement On Taiwan As It Begins Military Drills

As tensions escalated between mainland China and its breakaway self-administered island province Taiwan surmounted by the high-profile US House Speaker's controversial visit, the Chinese Communist Party and the foreign ministers of the G7 bickered over the latter's condemnation of Beijing's belligerence and flexing of military muscle.

Pelosi's visit, a flashpoint between Washington and Beijing, had the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) scramble its fighter jets and war vessels to conduct live-fire drills near Taiwan Strait, which prompted a response from G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, and the EU. Beijing's PLA forces have already launched two Dongfeng ballistic missiles into Taiwanese sovereign waters at around 2 pm local time prompting reactions from allies.

Chinese authoritarian leader Xi Jinping's ruling party on Wednesday, Aug 3 berated the "gross interference" in China's internal matters as PLA launched military manoeuvres approximately 6 nautical miles encircling the island's sovereign and territorial waters. While Taiwan’s military declared that it is “preparing for war without seeking war” in a retaliatory response to Beijing's hostile behaviour, the foreign ministers of the G7 urged to maintain the so-called "rules-based international order, peace and stability" across Taiwan Strait.

Pingtan Island, Fujian: launch of PCL-191 long range rockets by #China over #Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/bV5ATpG6UD — Intel Consortium PSF (@INTELPSF) August 4, 2022

A spokesperson of the Chinese Mission to the EU berated the statement of the G7 foreign ministers and the EU high representative, stating that “it is reminiscent of the ‘Eight-Power Allied Forces’ that invaded China a hundred years ago," Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times reported.

“What is ugly? What is shameless? The statement of the G7 foreign ministers and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy is a living specimen of all that…They collude, do evil and call white black,” said the spokesperson on Thursday, raising fears of an all out conflict in the Asian region.

Cheng Kung class frigate fires an anti-air missile as part of a navy demonstration in Taiwan's annual Han Kuang exercises off the island's eastern coast near the city of Yilan, Taiwan. Credit: Associated Press

Opening 'salvo of war'

China, in a fiery reaction, labelled G7's joint statement as "ugly" and "shameless," as Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense called China’s military activities “irrational, provocative” and derided its “intention of changing the status quo and undermining regional peace and stability”. China warned that it will “punish” those who offended its territorial integrity and has declared the US speaker’s trip an “opening salvo of war”.

Beijing, on multiple occasions, threatened to use force to take control of the island warning the external forces against the democratic agenda. G7 ministers, in a joint communique, raised concerns about the "threatening actions" by the People’s Republic of China (PRC), particularly live-fire exercises and economic coercion, which risk unnecessary escalation. Taiwan's Defense Ministry announced that it is extremely wary of China's defene posture as its military helicopter flew past Pingtan island, the closest islet to Taiwan from the mainland.

A carrier-based J-15 fighter jet preparing to land on the Chinese navy's Liaoning aircraft carrier during open-sea combat training. Credit: Associated Press

Taiwan's Maritime and Port Bureau raised the alarm about Beijing's PLA adding the seventh military exercise area for war vessels and aircraft, warning others not to enter the "waters around eastern Taiwan." Chinese PLA has brought the advanced J-20 stealth fighters and DF-17 hypersonic missiles into Taiwan Strait for the first time, and the Chinese Defense Ministry declared that the so-called "median line will now cease to exist."