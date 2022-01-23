China Warns Germany To Refrain From 'megaphone Diplomacy' & Focus On Bilateral Ties

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a virtual meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock where China asked Germany to avoid megaphone diplomacy. As per the reports of ANI, Wang stated that both countries are committed to holding equitable conversations on human rights, democracy, and other problems based on mutual respect, and urged Germany to stop megaphone diplomacy.

He also stated that they should not only prioritise bilateral collaboration when developing China-Germany relations but also promote China-EU cooperation. Meanwhile, Baerbock emphasised differences with China on human rights, possibly signalling that Berlin may take a more critical stance now than under Angela Merkel, according to ANI. Beijing is anxious that, following the election win of Olaf Scholz as Germany's new Chancellor, Berlin will abandon Merkel's strategy of engagement.

Relationship between China and the European Union

The relationship between China and the European Union has worsened in recent years as a result of human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims and Chinese authorities' growing sanctions against Xinjiang. Both President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang have had phone discussions with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the last two months as part of Beijing's efforts to strengthen its relationship with the incoming German government, according to South China Morning Post. Last month, Chinese President Xi urged the German Chancellor that China and Germany should remain partners and that the relationship was a "bellwether" for Beijing's interactions with Europe.

However, Baerbock called for a ban on goods created with forced labour, a practise Beijing disputes in Xinjiang and announced that she would not be attending the Winter Olympics, though she clarified that this was a personal decision. In dealing with Beijing, Baerbock has stated that she will use a mix of dialogue and strength.

Wang claims that trade between the two countries has increased

In the meanwhile, despite the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, Wang claims that trade between the two countries had increased and that cooperation in sectors like agricultural technology, communications, and the digital sector was on the horizon, according to South China Morning Post. He said that they welcome German enterprises growing their investment in China and that they hope that the German side upholds the principle of justice and impartiality, excludes external influence, and provides a suitable business climate for Chinese companies to invest and operate in Germany.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP