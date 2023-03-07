China Warns Of Conflict With US Over Weapons Supply To Taiwan, Defends Ties With Russia

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, in his first press conference since assuming the position, criticised the United States on Tuesday for the declining state of their relationship and for supporting Taiwan. Qin emphasised that the Taiwan issue is the foremost "red line" that must not be crossed in China-US relations. China claims Taiwan as its own territory, while Taiwan considers itself a self-governing democracy.

“The U.S. has unshakable responsibility for causing the Taiwan question,” he said, accusing the U.S. of “disrespecting China's sovereignty and territorial integrity,” by offering the island political backing and furnishing it with defensive weapons in response to Beijing's threat to use force to bring it under Chinese control. "Why does the U.S. ask China not to provide weapons to Russia, while it keeps selling arms to Taiwan?" Qin stated. “Mishandling of the Taiwan question will shake the very foundation of China-U.S. relations.”

Although Beijing claims to maintain a neutral stance on the war that began a year ago, it has also declared having a "no-limits friendship" with Russia and has refrained from criticizing Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, even avoiding using the term "invasion" to describe the situation, reported AP.

China has accused the West of exacerbating the conflict by providing Ukraine with weaponry to resist the Russian invasion. Despite a peace proposal for Ukraine put forward by China, which has received praise from Russia but has been dismissed by the West, tensions continue to rise. US officials have repeatedly accused China of considering supplying weapons to Russia for use in the war.

“Efforts for peace talks have been repeatedly undermined. There seems to be an invisible hand pushing for the protraction and escalation of the conflict and using the Ukraine crisis to serve a certain geopolitical agenda,” Qin said.

“Conflicts, sanctions and pressure will not solve the problem. What is needed is calmness, reason and dialogue,” he added.

Indo-Pacific an attempt to gang-up: Qin

The minister also attacked U.S. actions in the Indo-Pacific, where Washington and its allies have been alarmed over China’s moves to woo a number island nations. That includes signing a pact with the Solomon Islands that would allow port visits by Chinese warships for “logistical replenishment” and for China to send police, military personnel and other armed forces to the Solomons “to assist in maintaining social order.”

“The U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy, while purportedly aimed at upholding freedom and openness, maintaining security and promoting prosperity in the region is, in fact, an attempt to gang up to form exclusive blocs to provoke confrontation by plotting an Asian-Pacific version of NATO,” Qin said.

(with AP inputs)