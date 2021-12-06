China Warns Of 'firm Countermeasures' If US Proceeds With Winter Olympic Games Boycott

In a strong retaliation to reports suggesting that the US would proceed with the boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics Games, China on Monday threatened to take “firm countermeasures”. CNN had reported on Sunday that the US President Joe Biden administration is expected to announce America’s diplomatic boycott of the games later this week. However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian accused the US politicians of grandstanding over the matter of not sending officials to attend the upcoming games in Beijing.

Through Beijing Winter Olympics Games, as per AP, China is expecting to showcase its economic development and technological prowess. But after reports indicated on US boycott of the event, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at the daily news briefing that such a move by Washington would be an “outright political provocation”. However, Zhao did not provide any details about China’s retaliation.

Zhao’s remarks came after US President Joe Biden said that he is considering a boycott of the games but allowing the participating of the American athletes. AP stated that the announcement is expected this week on the matter. The bipartisan supporters of such a move have cited China’s questionable record on human rights as the justification. According to the backers of the US boycott of the games, China is using the event to whitewash its poor treatment of civil rights activists, ethnic minorities among others.

“Without being invited, American politicians keep hyping the so-called diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympic, which is purely wishful thinking and grandstanding,” Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing.

“If the US side is bent on going its own way, China will take firm countermeasures,” he said.

Dispatching high-level delegations to each Olympics has been a long-standing tradition among the United States as well as other leading nations. It is pertinent to note that then-US President George W Bush had even attended the 2008 Beijing Olympic Summer Games. US First Lady Jill Biden had led the delegation to Summer Olympics in Tokyo that took place earlier this year while Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff led a delegation to the Paralympic Games.

Diplomatic boycott comes amid US-China tensions

The reports suggesting a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games came in the backdrop of growing tensions between the United States and China. While Washington has publicly criticised Beijing for its human rights violations, its authoritative regime and claims on the South China Sea. US criticism has triggered a stiff response from China who terms it as Washington interfering in Beijing’s internal affairs. While it is still not clear which the US might have sent to Beijing for the games, AP stated that Zhao’s remarks appeared to indicate that China has not extended any invitations.

(IMAGE: AP)