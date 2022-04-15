China Warns Of 'forceful Measures' As US Senators Pay Surprise Visit To Taiwan

Irked by the unconfirmed reports of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi travelling to the self-ruled democratic island of Taiwan, China on Thursday warned Washington of “forceful measures” against any such trip by her. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian expressed Beijing’s disagreement with Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan after US Senators defied all threats by China and arrived in Taiwan on Thursday for a two-day trip.

“If (US House) Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan island, it would bring serious damage to the foundation of China-US relations, and will send wrong messages to the secessionists,” said the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson. He also said China would retaliate “with resolute and forceful measures.”

China’s warnings came as media reports stated that Pelosi would visit Taiwan on Sunday after concluding her trip to Japan over the weekend. Since China claims Taiwan as its own “breakaway province” even though it has never ruled the island since Taipei’s independence in 1949, Global Times quoted Zhao as saying, “All ensuing consequences will be borne solely by the US” if Pelosi visits the region.

According to Zhao, China “has already lodged solemn representations to the US” side over the reports of Pelosi’s trip. He added, “The US Congress is a part of the US government, so it should strictly follow the One China principle upheld by the US”.

As US-Taiwan ties have dramatically developed in recent years, if Pelosi pulls off her trip to the island, it would be the first visit to Taiwan by a sitting US Congress speaker in 25 years. Back in 1997, Republican Newt Gingrich arrived on the island to meet with then-President Lee Teng-hui.

US Senators defy China’s threats, visit Taiwan

It is to note here that Zhao’s warnings over Pelosi’s reported visit to the island came as a delegation of US Senators led by Senator Lindsey Graham arrived in Taiwan on Thursday. The Senators defied China’s threats as Beijing said it would take “strong measures” in response to the visit. The group also included Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, Richard Burr, Rob Portman, Ben Sasse, and Ronny Jackson.

The US government plane touched down in Taipei on Thursday evening for talks on "US-Taiwan relations, regional security, and other significant issues of mutual interest", according to the de facto US embassy. Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said that the US Senators are set to meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, foreign minister Joseph Wu and defence officials.

Image: Twitter/AP