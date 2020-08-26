China Warns Of Sinking US Planes After U-2 Spy Aircraft Trespasses Into PLA's No-fly Zone

China on Tuesday, August 25 sent out a strong warning to the United States, after two of its U-2 spy planes trespassed into a People's Liberation Army's (PLA) exercise 'no-fly zone'. China threatened the US to sink their warplanes if they continue to trespass its airspace. The Chinese military alleged that the US military's activity as a 'blatant act of provocation'.

"The US should not regret it when its warships sink, warplanes crash and soldiers are buried in an alien land, Chinese experts warned after the US sent a U-2 spy plane trespassing into a PLA exercise no-fly zone", said Beijing’s mouthpiece Global Times in a tweet.

Chinese military opposes US activity

As per reports the Chinese military strongly opposed seeing the US spy planes trespassing into its no-fly zone during the live-fire drill by the PLA. This incident led to a warning to the US as it could have caused a misjudgment or an accident. In the past, China has shot down five U-2 aircraft as they trespassed into the Chinese mainland airspace.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian in a statement said that the U-2 high altitude reconnaissance aircraft trespassed into a no-fly zone that is currently hosting a live-fire drill by the PLA Northern Theater Command on Tuesday. The activity has severely interrupted the Chinese troops' normal exercises, Qian said in the statement.



Chinese Stooge warns US over drills in S. China Sea

Earlier the Editor of Global Times questioned US' military operations in the South China Sea, warning the country to not be 'frivolous'. Hu Xijin, blamed the US of 'provocating' China and asked how the US would feel if China began flying military planes in the Caribbean sea, advising the country to 'do not do to others what you do not want.'

Xijin's response comes after the US flew its Navy aircraft carrier conducting maritime exercises in the South China Sea amid the china's belligerence in the disputed waters. The drill was conducted by the US from its legitimate military base in the Philippines.

As China cries foul, many nations in the region like Brunei, the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam have called out the country for its 'false' territorial claims accusing China of expanding its territories by building artificial islands in the region.

US carries out military drills to oppose claims made by China

Meanwhile, the latest naval drill carried out by the US military comes in the backdrop of US' operational deployment of the 'freedom of navigation' mission in the disputed South China Sea. It was led by the USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan. The United States last month stationed two of its aircraft carriers to the South China Sea to carry out military drills in response to China's aggression in the disputed waters.

