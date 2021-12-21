Amid soaring tensions between Beijing and Washington, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Monday accused the United States of breaching commitments on adherence to the ‘One-China principle’. In recent years, the US has boosted cooperation with Taiwan, while China has strengthened its fighter jets deployment in the island nation's air defence identification zone. Now, Beijing has accused Washington of using Taipei for its own interest in order to contain China, which recognises the democratically-governed island as part of its own territory.

According to Sputnik while speaking to reporters, Lijian reiterated Beijing’s stance that Taiwan is an “inseparable part of China,” which is “not only a historical and legal fact that cannot be changed but also a status quo that cannot be challenged”.

The Chinese ministry spokesperson also referred to “some American forces” stubbornly manipulating the Taiwan issue in a bid to “control China”, which Lijian says has now further aggravated tensions in the Taiwan Strait. He urged the United States to adhere to the One-China principle and three Sino-US Communiques on Taiwan. He also asked Washington to “be cautious in its words and deeds on Taiwan-related issues”.

“Washington should stop developing military ties with Taipei […] so as not to seriously damage Sino-US relations” and in order to maintain “peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Zhao Lijian told reporters.

China-US ties continue to deteriorate over Taiwan

Meanwhile, it is to mention that Lijian remarks come a month after US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan promised that Washington would take every action to prevent China from forcibly invading Taiwan. Previously, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin had stressed that the White House remains committed to the ‘One-China’ policy, but he also added that it is ready to resist any attempts by Beijing to use force against the island nation. Lloyd underscored that Washington is willing to face China’s military rise with confidence and resolve and is working to support Taiwan’s ability to defend itself.

It is pertinent to mention here that China claims sovereignty over Taiwan, but the people of the island claim autonomy. However, in recent months, the movement of Chinese military aircraft and flight emissions has also increased. And in retaliation, Taiwan has been responding to Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the United States.

