China Warns US Against Finger-pointing Moscow-Beijing Ties; Says 'won't Accept Coercion'

Beijing will not accept US attempts to threaten China-Russian relations, said Wangi Yi, Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee during an informal meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the margins of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his meeting with Wang Yi, slammed Moscow's "brutal war" against Kyiv and "warned about the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia or assistance with systemic sanctions evasion." He further added that the US stands committed to its "values and interests" and emphasized that they are not looking for "conflict" and starting a "new Cold War."

"The China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination is built on the basis of non-alliance, non-confrontation and non-targeting of third countries, which is within the sovereign right of any two independent states. We do not accept the US’s finger-pointing or even coercion targeting China-Russia relations," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China said in a statement.

China firmly opposes Taiwan independence

"The US, as a major country, has every reason to work for a political settlement of the crisis instead of fanning the flames or profiting from it," added Wang Yi.

He further added that "to preserve stability across the Taiwan Strait, one must firmly oppose “Taiwan independence” and uphold the one-China principle. On the Taiwan question, the US side should respect historical facts, honor its political commitments and follow through on its statement of “not supporting Taiwan independence."

US underscores importance of maintaining peace in Taiwan Strait

"The Secretary reaffirmed there had been no change to the longstanding U.S. one China policy, and he underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the US Department of State said in a statement .

The Secretary also highlighted "the unacceptable violation of U.S. sovereignty and international law by the PRC high-altitude surveillance balloon" stressing "that this irresponsible act must never again occur." He emphasised that the US "will not stand for any violation of our sovereignty," and the "high altitude surveillance balloon program" which the US claims had intruded into the territory of over 40 countries across five continents.

This informal meeting comes when tensions are at an all-time high between Beijing and Washington over the alleged surveillance balloon incident and the Chinese military provocations in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.