Amid the rising tensions between Taiwan and China, Beijing has warned US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to not meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. According to NBC News, China urged McCarthy to not engage with Wen and “repeat past mistakes”. The Chinese bloc reasoned that any such moves will undermine regional peace and stability. The meeting between the Taiwanese President and the US speaker of the house is expected to take place in California on Wednesday. Prior to this, Tsai made a brief stopover in New York before she kickstarted her trip to Central America. The Chinese government was alarmed even with the brief visit of the Taiwanese President to the US and stated that they will keep a close eye on Tsai’s full visit.

Meanwhile, Taiwan has completely dismissed the criticism of Tsai’s trip by China and called the whole ordeal “absurd”. “Even if the authoritarian government continues to expand and increase coercion, Taiwan will not back down,” the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry stated in a statement according to NBC News. The office of the US Speaker of the House, on the other hand, stated that the bilateral meeting between the two leaders will take place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, NBC News reported. After Tsai’s stopover in New York, the Taiwanese President visited Guatemala and Belize, two of the 13 nations which still have formal ties with Taiwan.

‘Violation of one-China policy’: Beijing

According to NBC News, a Chinses Foreign Ministry spokesperson criticised the planned meeting and stated that it is a violation of the one-China principle. Under this principle, even Washington recognises Beijing as the sole legitimate government of China while maintaining unofficial relations with Taipei. “China will closely monitor the situation and resolutely defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Chinese spokesperson Mao Ning asserted at a press briefing on Tuesday, as per the report by NBC News. However, the Chinese diplomat did not provide details on what approach it is taking.

The Chinese consulate in Los Angeles also called the future meeting between McCarthy and Tsai Ing-Wen a “political show”. “The House speaker will undoubtedly repeat disastrous past mistakes and further damage Sino-U.S. relations,” a consulate spokesperson said on Monday. The Taiwanese President has already met with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the Democrat leader of the House while she was in New York.