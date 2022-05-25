China Warns US Of Paying 'unbearable Price' Over Taiwan, Reiterates 'One China' Stance

As the United States has voiced its support for Taiwan over and over again, the Chinese side has expressed its dissatisfaction with the US. Recently, US President Joe stated that the US will defend Taiwan if China invades the island country. Responding to his statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a press conference that if the US goes down the wrong path on Taiwan, it will pay an "unbearable price."

He further stated, "The US keeps playing a game of words around the one-China principle. But I would like to remind the American side that there is no power in the world, even within the US, that could save the forces advocating the ‘independence of Taiwan’ from defeat."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman also said, "Our stern warning to the US: There is but one China in the world, Taiwan is part of China’s territory and the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. This is a consensus of the international community and a commitment made by the US to China. The one-China principle is unshakable, China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity cannot be violated and the red line of avoiding creating “two Chinas” and “one China, one Taiwan” must not be crossed."

"For jackals or wolves, we welcome with shotguns"

Wenbin went on to say that China is fully confident in its capabilities and prepared to put a stop to separatist operations in Taiwan. He further said that China is ready to unwaveringly safeguard its state sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also said, "I suggest the US listen to an old well-known Chinese song with these lyrics, "For our friends, we have fine wine. For jackals or wolves, we welcome with shotguns."

Washington's position has not changed

US President Biden stated at the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan on Tuesday that Washington's position toward Taiwan remains unaltered, according to the White House. During a press conference in Japan on Monday, the US administration stated that Washington's position has not changed and that Biden's statement confirmed that it will give Taiwan armed support if China invades the country.

Image: AP