China Warns US Over 'Taiwan Independence', Calls It 'dead-end Road'

China has warned the United States over its escalating military ties with Taiwan, a self-ruled democratic island claimed by Beijing and called 'Taiwan independence' a 'dead-end road'. As per news agency ANI, Chinese defence ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang said in a statement that Beijing firmly opposes any form of official exchanges or military contacts between the US and Taiwan and called for Washington to “ever all military ties with Taiwan.” Ren’s remarks reportedly came as Washington and Taipei enhanced their contacts against China.

As per the statement, the Chinese defence ministry spokesperson said that the complete reunification of China is a historical necessity and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is an unstoppable trend. It added, “Peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are the common aspirations of the people. 'Taiwan independence' is a dead-end road, and seeking 'Taiwan independence' means war.”

"He reminded the US to fully realize that China's development and growth cannot be stopped by anyone or any force. The US should abide by the one-China principle and three China-US joint communiques, and sever all military ties with Taiwan," it added.

Ren’s warning come as China has ramped up political as well as military pressure on Taiwan which is considered as its own ‘breakaway province’ even though Beijing has never ruled Taipei. Earlier, Taiwan said that the self-ruled democratic island “needs to prepare” for a possible conflict with China, which claims it as its own ‘breakaway province’ and has threatened to use force when necessary.

In an exclusive interview with CNN, Taiwan’s Foreign minister Joseph Wu talked about the escalation in activities by the Chinese military near the island. Wu’s warning came a week after the largest daily incursion by China was reported by the democratic island into Taiwan’s self-declared Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). At least 28 Chinese warplanes including fighter jets and bombers reportedly did not violate sovereign airspace or international law.

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister told the media outlet, “As Taiwan decision-makers, we cannot take any chances, we have to be prepared.”

“When the Chinese government is saying they would not renounce the use of force, and they conduct military exercises around Taiwan, we would rather believe that it is real,” he added.

‘Stopping ‘Taiwan independence’ is necessary’: China

Meanwhile, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office reportedly said, “Stopping 'Taiwan independence' is the necessary condition for maintaining peaceful cross-strait relations...Joseph Wu has repeatedly and arrogantly provoked 'Taiwan independence' ... we will take all necessary measures to severely punish such 'Taiwan independence' diehards for life in accordance with the law.”

In response to Zhu, Wu told the media outlet that he is “honoured” to be the target of China’s Communist Party. He said, “Authoritarianism cannot tolerate truth. If they continue to say that they want to pursue me for the rest of my life, I'm not really concerned about that.”

IMAGE: AP

