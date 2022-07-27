China Warns US 'will Have To Bear Consequences' If Pelosi Goes Ahead With Taiwan Visit

China, on Tuesday, fired dire warnings at the United States asserting that it is challenging Chinese authorities' 'red line' and is provoking Beijing to issue "resolute countermeasures" by not deterring from planning a visit to the self-administered island nation, Taiwan. Tensions have remained ripe between the two global superpowers, China and US, over the latter's Taiwan diplomacy. Prospects of a potential visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has PRC fuming over what it describes United States' belligerent acts and attempts at regional hegemony.

US army 'opposes Pelosi's travel': Biden

As Pelosi's visit has outraged Beijing, US president Joe Biden admitted at a presser that the United States armed forces have stringently opposed her travel plans to the island nation, which PRC considers as part of its territory under its ambitious 'One China' policy. "The [US] military thinks it's not a good idea right now, but I don't know what the status of it is," Biden acknowledged during a press call. The United States commander-in-chief is also expected to hold bilateral talks with authoritative Chinese leader Xi Jinping tomorrow. While the Biden administration has been careful not to trigger a direct confrontation with Beijing over the Taiwan issue by refraining from sending a high-level delegation for talks, the recent Pelosi visit has Chinese communist party officials riled up.

(A Su-30 fighter flies with an H-6K bomber in a drill near the East China Sea. Image: The Associated Press)

If executed, the August visit will be the first-ever high-level tour of a US House speaker to Taiwan since 1997. The last US official to visit Taiwan was Speaker of the House of Representatives Newt Gingrich in 1997. Pelosi's visit is scheduled at a time when CIA chief Bill Burns warned at the Aspen Security Forum that Beijing is now more determined than ever to launch a Ukraine-style invasion of Taiwan, drawing strategic inventiveness from ally Russia. While Washington switched the recognition of Taipei to Beijing in 1979, in recent years it has been a staunch supporter of Taiwan's sovereignty and has also mulled supplying arms to the island for self-defence as PRC aims to "reunite" the self-ruling territory.

"We have repeatedly made clear our firm opposition to Speaker Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a regular press conference on July 26. "If the US pushes ahead and challenges China's bottom line... the US side will bear all the consequences," he furthermore asserted, in a blatant warning.

(Taiwan has deployed the most advanced version of F-16 fighter jets amid growing threats from China. Image: AP)

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and her staff as well as the security official, aren’t stepping away from their plan of making a tour to Taiwan in early August despite Chinese threats. "US must assume full responsibility for any serious consequence arising thereof," China's Lijian cautioned as PLA increased its routine air incursions near the Tawian strait in the recent weeks. Lijian warned that China will be getting “seriously prepared” to respond if this forbidden visit was made despite China's appeals.

"If Pelosi visits Taiwan, this would severely violate the One-China principle," the Chinese foreign ministry said, adding that it will resort to "strong measures" to safeguard our sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is being speculated, that during her Asia visit, Pelosi's team will also tour Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore, and will land in Hawaii at the headquarters of the US Indo-Pacific command to meet the US military troops.