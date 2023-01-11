The spokesperson for China’s Taiwan affairs office, Ma Xiaoguang warned Taiwan at a biweekly news conference on Wednesday that the island's western allies were "playing with fire" by associating with the country. These remarks come after more foreign delegations visited Taiwan in the past week.

“The malicious support for Taiwan independence among anti-China elements in a few foreign countries are a deliberate provocation," said Ma.

Beijing said it has resolved in the new year to “safeguard” its sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as “smash plots for independence” of the island, stated Ma. The Communist party has not ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its control, reported The Independent. China over the years has responded furiously to visits by foreign politicians to Taiwan in recent months, including former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other MPs from Europe and Japan.

China has responded to foreign visits by holding large-scale military exercises seen by some as a rehearsal for a blockade or invasion. Beijing sends airplanes and warships toward Taiwan on a near-daily basis, often crossing the midline of the 160 kilometres (100 miles) Taiwan Strait dividing the sides. At the end of December, China sent a record 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan — the largest such scale exercise in 2022.

Taiwan holds military drills

This week, Taiwan’s military is staging drills intended to reassure the public of its ability to counter China’s threats ahead of this month’s Lunar New Year holiday. “The most important thing is to maintain the safety of our airspace and national security,” air force Lt. Col. Wu Bong-yeng told reporters at Hsinchu Air Base just south of the capital, Taipei.

The drills coincide with a visit from German and Lithuanian lawmakers — the latter Baltic state being a particular target of Chinese ire for upgrading its ties with Taiwan. “We call on the relevant countries to … cease sending the wrong signals to Taiwan independence separatist forces and cease playing with fire on the question of Taiwan," Ma said. China’s efforts to isolate the island diplomatically have left Taiwan with just 14 official diplomatic partners, although it retains robust unofficial relations with key allies the U.S. and more than 100 nations around the world.

Taiwan hosts European Delegations

Lithuanian lawmakers on a visit to Taiwan took aim at China Tuesday, saying the world's second-largest economy tried to use all sorts of measures to change Lithuania's decision to break diplomatic norms in warming up relations with the self-ruled island democracy. Taiwan is hosting German and Lithuanian lawmakers this week. China, which objects to diplomatic contacts between the island it claims as its own and other nations, held large-scale military exercises aimed at Taiwan over the weekend and into Monday. The Lithuanian visit is focused on national security and defence as well as economic ties, lawmakers said.

(With AP inputs)