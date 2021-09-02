China Welcomes Russia's Proposal Of 'extended Troika' Meeting In Kabul Over Afghan Crisis

China on September 2 welcomed Russia’s proposal to convene a new meeting of the ‘Extended Troika’ on Afghanistan in Kabul, which would also be the first such conference since the Taliban took over the country last month. As per PTI, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said that Moscow is planning on convening a meeting of the ‘Extended Troika’ on Afghanistan in its capital, Kabul. Notably, the first of its kind meeting will take place after the resumption of commercial flights.

On Thursday, when Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin was asked about the Russia-proposed meeting, he said that both Moscow and Beijing are involved in an “in-depth and robust” communication on handling the situation in Afghanistan which is engulfed in crisis after the government fell to Taliban on August 15. Meanwhile, the US and all other foreign troops have left Kabul completely.

Welcoming Russia’s ‘Extended Troika’ meet, Wang said, “A proper settlement of the Afghan issue requires the participation and support of the international community...There are many mechanisms on Afghanistan, each with its own features and highlights, and complementing each other. China has been maintaining close coordination with the relevant sides on the Afghan issue.”

“Between China and Russia there are in-depth robust strategic communication coordination at all levels. Under new circumstances, China will continue to work with the international community to work for the soft landing of the situation in Afghanistan and Kabul,” he said. “We will together help Afghanistan to restore order and for it to achieve peace and reconstruction.”

Russia urges contribution for 'urgent stabilisation

Morgulov, while introducing the idea had touted the ‘Extended Troika’ by saying that Russian believes it should “contribute to urgent stabilisation jointly with other international partners.” As per PTI, he added, “To that end, we plan to convene a new meeting of the Extended Troika, which includes Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan, in Kabul as soon as there are conditions. I mainly refer to the resumption of the Kabul airport operation for commercial civil aviation flights.”

Though never in Kabul, the ‘Extended Troika’ meetings have taken place in Qatar on August 11. A similar format was witnessed in earlier meetings on March 18 and April 30. The regular meeting of the extended ‘Troika’ comprises representatives of Russia, China, the United States, Pakistan. These talks were mainly focused on making progress in the intra-Afghan process.

