China on Wednesday announced that it is preparing to welcome the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen just days after the spy balloon incident. It is integral that the world’s two largest economies maintain the communication lines and keep some form of dialogue open, Shu Jueting, the Chinese ministry's spokeswoman, said at a state briefing, adding that Beijing was looking forward to Yellen's visit.

'China welcomes the trip': Yellen

On Wednesday, Yellen said that she still hopes to visit China despite that the relations between the two nations turned soured over the recent surveillance airship detected over the US skies, later shot down by the US Navy. As Yellen acknowledged the diplomatic row between US and China, she did not give any further details about the planned visit.

“It is very important for both sides to maintain normal communication. China welcomes a trip by Secretary Yellen,” spokeswoman of China's ministry of trade and commerce, Shu Jueting, said at a regular weekly press conference in Beijing.

On February 5, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken scrapped his visit to China due to spiralling tensions and the exchange of barbs after the Pentagon accused the Chinese of surveillance via a spy balloon. China, meanwhile denied the allegation, stressing that the unmanned airship was intended for meteorological, scientific, and weather research. "We have noted the PRC [People's Republic of China] statement of regret, but the presence of this balloon in our airspace is a clear violation of our sovereignty, as well as international law," a senior State Department official was quoted as saying by PTI. "It is unacceptable that this has occurred," he added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"We believe in diplomacy to responsibly manage the most complex bilateral relationships we have. We are committed to maintaining open lines with China at all times," the official added, shortly after the incident. "The Secretary conveyed to the director of the Central Foreign Affairs Office longing earlier this morning, that the trip would need to be postponed," moreover, the American official said. China's Vice-Premier Liu He and US' Yellen, last month, held an in-person meeting for the first time in three years. The two pledged to step up their policies to address the economic issues pertaining to both countries.