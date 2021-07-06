China Won't Seek Hegemony Or Sphere Of Influence, Says Xi Jinping; Netizens Call Him Out

Contradicting his action in the world sphere, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said that China will never seek hegemony, expansion, or sphere of influence. Delivering a keynote speech at the CPC and World Political Parties Summit via video link in Beijing, he added that China will always be a member of the developing world.

History of China seeking hegemony

In the late 1970s, Deng Xiaoping initiated reform programs that were to end the internal chaos generated by Mao Zedong's obsessions and China's self-imposed isolation from the world. Deng's reforms and his strategy of opening China to the world transformed the People's Republic of China (PRC) resulted in some major successes for China. The successes were maximised by the Cold War's end, the dissolution of the USSR and Beijing's diplomatic efforts to establish working, if not cordial relations with Asian neighbours.

The combined effect of internal reforms, major changes in the international environment and Beijing's diplomatic activism worked in the favour of China, and it became a significant part in Asia in particular and the world in general.

Since that time China has been hell-bent on seeking hegemony in the world sphere, and at this juncture, the statement of Jinping that the country has never sought for hegemony seems rather funny, and so has been noted by the netizens who have trolled him left, right and centre.

Netizens call out Xi Jinping

what about the south china sea? Ask the Vietnam about expansionnism - you really believe we are going to swallow your lies! We hate China! You unleashed hell on us by covering up and manufacturing this deadly virus — Paul Lacroix (@PaulLac27438045) July 6, 2021

I had to check that this tweet by the Chinese embassy in France was not a joke: "Xi Jinping: Democracy is the right of all people, not an exclusive privilege of a few. There are multiple ways and means of achieving democracy rather than just one stereotype" https://t.co/Mt3WyvhPl6 — Jean-Marc Liotier (@liotier) July 6, 2021

What do u call a guy who says one thing & does the other... — Prsnen (@Prsnen1) July 6, 2021

So are you ready to leave the Philippine territory in South Pacific ?? — ConCarino (@rapportheworld) July 6, 2021

*cough* Taiwan *cough* — Jase ⚒🇬🇧🇳🇱🇹🇼 (@jason_a69) July 6, 2021