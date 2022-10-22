China Wraps Up 20th Party Congress: Here Are The Key Moments And Takeaways

The week-long 20th Party Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) concluded Saturday, October 21, sealing a consecutive third term for the authoritarian Chinese leader Xi Jinping and extending his rule by 5-years with a greater concentration of power. As Beijing officially wrapped up its 20th National Congress, here are the key takeaways.

New Central Committee

Members of the newly-appointed Central Committee comprising 205 members were announced. The male-dominated Committee, the party’s main leadership body, enrolled only 11 women, roughly just 5 per cent. There are 2,300 delegates in the Party Congress, of whom just a quarter are women, as per the figures seen by CNN. China's most powerful decision-making body, Politburo Standing Committee saw mostly Xi's allies and loyalists. Over the years, seven new members have been included who step down at unofficial retirement age, 68 or above, at the Congress.

Premier Li Keqiang and Wang Yang resign

Premier Li Keqiang and Wang Yang (67), neither of whom are close to Xi Jinping, sought early full retirement from the top ruling body. Xi is expected to be the general secretary of the party in the next five years which would pave way for his lifelong rule as the communist leader. He was expected to step down as his second term was to conclude this year.

Credit: AP

Xi Jinping’s predecessor taken out by stewards

During the ceremony held at Beijing's Great Hall of the People former Chinese top leader Hu Jintao, 79, was unexpectedly taken out. Hu, who was sitting next to President Xi Jinping in the front row, was approached by the staff members and was escorted out. In the visuals, a Politburo Standing Committee member Li Zhanshu, sitting next, extends his hand to Hu’s back. The two men are seen speaking to the former Chinese President as he appears reluctant to leave. A staff member apparently holds Hu's arm while the other man walks alongside as other party members watch the scene perplexed. China's President Xi Jinping is among the onlookers as frail-looking Hu is removed from the Communist Party Congress.

Constitution amended

The 20th Party Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) saw the Chinese constitution amendment of its charter. According to CNN, several Xi-backed phrases such as “struggle” or “fighting spirit” were added. These terms are often used by Xi whilst highlighting external threats and military risks. Another phrase “common prosperity" in line with Xi’s national campaign to crack down on the corruption of the opposition leaders was also included. Chinese constitution also added a more transparent stance on self-administered Taiwan, “resolutely opposing" the prospects of Taiwan's independence and the pro-democracy forces.

Communist Party, under its One China policy, considers Taiwan as its inalienable territory and has often warned to take it with coercion. Xi was not bestowed with any new titles or honorifics, according to the broadcaster CNN. It appears the name linked to his political ideology has already been enshrined in the charter.

Dominant position of state sector in charter

The dominant position of the state and public sector was added to the charter, emphasizing the words such as “socialist market economic system.” It was speculated that Xi would get “chairman” or “people’s leader" titles but no such announcement was made. “Xi Jinping has tried to cement his power by claiming the words and titles claimed by his most powerful and influential predecessors — Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping," David Bandurski, director of the China Media Project was quoted as saying by CNN.