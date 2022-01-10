China: Xi Jinping Appoints Former Xinjiang Police Chief As Commander Of Hong Kong PLA

China on Sunday appointed the former Paramilitary officer, Peng Jingtang as the new chief of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) garrison in Hong Kong. Major General Jingtang, previously, was the deputy chief of staff of the Chinese armed police forces in Xinjiang, where Beijing allegedly committed genocide against minority Uyghurs and other Muslim groups, claims the international community. According to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, the appointment was assigned by President Xi Jinping.

General Jingtang's new duties will include cooperation with all members of the Hong Kong garrison. In addition, he has to take and execute orders from the Xi Jinping-led Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and firmly defends national sovereignty and security interests in Hong Kong, CCTV reported. It is pertinent to mention that Beijing maintains a body of troops in Hong Kong to ensure hardline stand on the latter's security in the financial hub, in turn, politics and economy. Since Hong Kong was returned to China by the British in 1997, the CCP has drafted a mini-constitution that emphasizes all laws of the global financial centre administered by Beijing.

Hong Kong faces eroding freedom and human rights

Although the British government returned Hong Kong to China under promises of broad individual rights being protected, pro-democracy groups and human rights activists have largely claimed that Beijing has snatched away fundamental rights after the new national security law (NSL) was implemented in 2019. Meanwhile, China has repeatedly denied allegations of such violations, saying that the laws ensure order after prolonged unrest.

The appointment comes after Pro-Beijing candidates dominated the Hong Kong legislative council elections (LegCo)about three weeks ago. With significant low voter turnout, pro-democracy supporters claimed that the LegCo polls were "rigged." The results were an outcome of the rigorous nomination process that mostly ruled out pro-democracy candidates in a bid to adhere to the "patriots ruling Hong Kong" policy as laid out under the NSL. The move was termed as "improvement" by Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam, as the voice of the pro-democrats was mostly silenced under the new electoral system. As per The Diplomat, several hundred pro-democracy politicians who played a significant role in the 2019 demonstrations against Beijing are currently in exile or behind bars.

Image: AP