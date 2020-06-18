Cornered Xi Attempts Statesman Charade; Says He's 'Convinced Humanity Will Defeat Covid'

Chinese President XI Jinping claimed that he was 'convinced that humanity would ultimately defeat coronavirus' as he hosted a summit with African leaders on fighting COVID-19 together on Wednesday.

Xi Jinping's claim comes after the decision of 123 countries to back a probe into China's role in the origin and spread of the pandemic worldwide, despite China's fervent protests and machinations.

Speaking at the summit with the African leaders, Xi Jinping said, "I am convinced that humanity will ultimately defeat the virus and that Chinese and African people are poised to embrace better days ahead."

READ | After Failed Attempt To Threaten India At LAC, Vicious Hacking Attempt Launched From China

'Humanity will ultimately defeat virus'

"I am convinced that humanity will ultimately defeat the virus," Chinese President #XiJinping said as he hosted a summit with African leaders on fighting COVID-19 together. (Video via @CGTNOfficial) pic.twitter.com/2Qh2jQwtJ3 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 17, 2020

READ | US Issues Military Threat Against China; Dragon 'on NATO's Radar More Than Ever'

COVID-19 cluster in the Beijing market

China’s capital Beijing reported a decline in newly confirmed cases of coronavirus Thursday as the city continued to press stricter measures to contain a new outbreak.

Beijing reported 21 cases, down from 31 on Wednesday. The national total of 28 included four brought by Chinese travelers from outside the country and three in the city of Tianjin and Hebei province, both of which border Beijing.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the total number of fatalities at 4,634 amid 83,293 cases recorded since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year

READ | Asia Today: Beijing's Daily Cases Drop But Seoul's Increase

The new cluster of COVID-19 cases was detected in Beijing last week after more than 40 people linked to the Xinfadi wholesale food market tested positive for the virus. The Xinfadi market, situated in the southwest district of Fengtai, has been shut down temporarily after the first case was reported on June 12. This was the first time in nearly two months when a locally transmitted infection was recorded in the country.

Beijing on Tuesday became a "no-go-zone" as many provincial cities raised alerts on travel to the Chinese capital which scaled up its emergency response and mass testing following a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. The city of 20 million people. has upgraded its emergency response COVID-19 from level III to II starting Tuesday, a local official announced.

READ | Beijing Tests 3.56 Lakh Residents, Suspends 1,255 Flights As COVID-19 Cases Spike