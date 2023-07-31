Last Updated:

China Zoo Celebrates World's Only Giant Panda Triplets' 9th Birthday: Watch The Cute Video

The safari park in Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province marked the 9th birthday of the giant panda triplets named Mengmeng, Kuku and Shuaishuai.

The zoo in China celebrated the 9th birthday of the giant panda triplets on July 30. Image: AP


A zoo in China celebrated the 9th birthday of the world's only giant panda triplets on July 30. The safari park in Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province marked the 9th birthday of the giant panda triplets named Mengmeng, Kuku and Shuaishuai. A large numbers of zoo visitors attended the celebrations. 

The staff members brought specially crafted cakes adorned with bamboo and fruits for the pandas. In the video, one can see all three Chinese Giant pandas enjoying the celebrations and relishing the yummy food especially made for them. Visitors enjoyed the sight with their cameras and mobile phones to capture the sight of cute pandas. 

Panda population in China 

These cute little giant creatures have been a sight of joy for many. This is not the first time China's pandas have stolen away the hearts of people. Earlier, four giant pandas were seen sharing a table and relishing a meal at Chongqing Zoo In China.  

The Chongqing Zoo in China has often shared videos of their pandas having lunch together on social media platforms. The video shows pandas sitting upright and eating their snacks politely. Notably, these 4 giant pandas eat up to 38kg of bamboo every day. 

China has been successful in saving pandas from extinction by implementing a program that aims at recreating and expanding bamboo forests. It may not amaze you that China's national animal is the giant panda and they have been historically used as a diplomatic gesture by presenting them to other countries as a goodwill offering.

