China's Activities In Indo-Pacific Causing Severe Environmental Degradation: Report

China’s activities in the Indo-Pacific region are leading to severe environmental degradation, a new report has claimed. Writing for Global Strat View, Pia Sherman said that the Indo-Pacific strategy talks about building resilience to 21st-century transnational threats such as “Reducing regional vulnerability to the impacts of climate change and environmental degradation” but China’s unilateral moves have been damaging the environment.

These moves by China, according to Sherman, include building “artificial islands in the South China Sea region, sidestepping the concerns of several other countries”, which are resulting in environmental degradation and even affecting the marine biodiversity in the Indo-Pacific. It is also pertinent to note that China constructing artificial islands in the South China Sea is in direct violation of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) of 1982, which Beijing has signed.

China built around 3,200 acres of artificial land on SCS

Furthermore, China has built around 3,200 acres of artificial land on the South China Sea which has further raised an airstrip with the capacity to land fighter jets and massive commercial planes. The report noted that Beijing has built at least 72 fighter-jet hangers and has commissioned 10-12 large aircraft on Fiery Cross, Subi, and Mischief Reefs in the Spratly Islands. China has even put together military installations in the Woody Island of the Paracel Islands. But, these constructions have significantly caused the deterioration in the fishing stock in the region.

In 2015, the South China Sea contributed around 12% of the world’s fish catch per year, but “fish stocks have declined by one-third and are expected to decrease an additional 59% by 2045 if current practices persist,”’ Sherman added in the report.

India faces 'significant challenges' from China, says US

Meanwhile, the United States said in its Indo-Pacific Strategic report that India faces “very significant” geopolitical challenges, in particular from China and its behaviour on the Line of Actual Control. According to a statement by a senior White House official, India is in a very different place than other countries and it faces challenges particularly from China, whose behaviour in the line of actual control has had a galvanising impact on New Delhi.

Now, to address these challenges, Washington, on Friday, released a strategic report outlining US President Joe Biden’s vision to firmly anchor the US’ position in the Indo-Pacific, strengthen the region and support India’s rise and regional leadership in the process.

The White House has said that the US will continue to build a “strategic partnership” in which Washington and New Delhi will work together in South Asia, collaborate in new domains and contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific amid China’s increasingly assertive and aggressive behaviour. The US recognises India as a “like-minded partner and leader in South Asia”.